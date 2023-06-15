This Saturday, June 17, the Sporting Kansas Cityfrom the Mexican Alan Pulidoreceives Los Angeles FCfrom the also Aztec Carlos candlein it Children’s Mercy Parkfor their corresponding duel on Matchday 18 of the 2023 Major League Soccer season.
The Wizards come from having thrashed 4-1 at austin fc as a local, thanks to a brace from Alan Pulidomore targets of robert castellanos and Khiry Sheltonwith the Argentine Sebastian Driussi discounting for the visit. The Kansas box is ninth in the western conference with 20 points.
On the other hand, the Black&Gold they still do not lift it, since just this Wednesday they succumbed to the Houston Dynamo for the minimum of the Brazilian michael dos santosthey also suffered the expulsion of the Ghanaian Kwadwo Opoku at minute 79. However, the California team is third in the western conference with 26 units.
Date: Saturday, June 17
location: Kansas City, Kansas
Stadium: Children’s Mercy Park
Schedule: 6:30 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time), 4:30 p.m. (Southern US time) and 7:30 p.m. (Eastern US time)
Referee: to define
Channel: Apple TV
online streaming: MLS Pass on Apple TV
KANSAS CITY: 1 win
LAFC: 3 wins
TIES: 1 tie
KANSAS CITY: GEGGP
LAFC: PEGEG
The front Alan Pulido has sounded to arrive at Chivas of the MX LeagueHowever, it seems unlikely, since the Mexican club would not be willing to pay the high price that they have put on it, which is two million dollars.
Apart from said price, Guadalajara would have to pay the outstanding salary of the scorer, which would amount to 1.1 million dollars for the remaining six months of his contract. In the end, the Wizards They are not willing to lower their claims and the Sacred Flock would not pay the 3.1 million dollars.
Goalie: Kendall McIntosh
defenses: Robert Voloder, Robert Castellanos, Jacob Davis, Tim Leibold
midfielders: Rémi Walter, Nemanja Radoja, Erik Thommy
strikers: Marinos Tzionis, Dániel Salloi, Alan Pulido
substitutes: Roger Espinoza, Felipe Hernandez, Khiry Shelton, John Pulskamp, Cameron Duke, Gadi Kinda, Stephen Afrifa, Luis Flores, Chris Rindov
Team Captain, Carlos candle, He commented that, now instead of goals, he wants his influence to have a greater weight in the creation of plays. Before the game against houstonThe Bomber accepted that he has been widely criticized for his recent performance in important games, where beyond showing off in the last third of the field facing the goal, he assures that they have asked him to play more “on the dark side”, that is to say , with more physical wear, passes and creation.
“When they put me in another position it’s because the team needs something different from me. I have to adjust my game to give others more space or try to create plays for others. So I’m trying to get the whole team involved in the way we want to play. In the past my focus was scoring goals and now my role is more on the dark side but it’s just as important. When I play well, the rest of the team plays well.”he explained.
“We don’t have to invent anything. We just have to go back to doing what we were doing and that’s it. We know we are not at our best. We come from an important defeat against León and a 4-0 defeat against Houston. In the end it is not something usual in our team, but the season is long ”ended.
Goalie: John McCarthy
defenses: Giorgio Chiellini, Jesus Murillo, Ryan Hollingshead, Tony Leone
midfielders: Illie Sanchez, Diego Palacios, Erik Duenas
strikers: Mateusz Bogusz, Stipe Biuk, Carlos Vela
substitutes: Daniel Crisostomo, Nathan Ordaz, Julian Gaines, Christian Torres, Eldin Jakupovic, Kellyn Acosta, José Cifuentes, Timothy Tillman, Denis Bouanga
Kansas City 2-1 LAFC
