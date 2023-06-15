ON FIRE! PULIGOL SCORES DOUBLE ⚽️🤩🇲🇽 Sporting Kansas City’s Mexican striker Alan Pulido scored twice in his team’s 4-1 win over Austin FC in MLS. With both goals scored, Pulido has scored four goals so far in the tournament. pic.twitter.com/d599wvKpuD — We are La Reta (@SomosLaReta) June 11, 2023

Houston Dynamo 1 – 0 LAFC Micael, from the Houston Dynamo, unleashes a powerful shot that slips into the back of the net and scores the winning goal!

Houston Dynamo 1 – 0 LAFC Micael, from the Houston Dynamo, unleashes a powerful shot that slips into the back of the net and scores the winning goal!

Apart from said price, Guadalajara would have to pay the outstanding salary of the scorer, which would amount to 1.1 million dollars for the remaining six months of his contract. In the end, the Wizards They are not willing to lower their claims and the Sacred Flock would not pay the 3.1 million dollars.

Chivas wants Alan Pulido, but this would be the number they would pay for the Sporting Kansas City player.

“When they put me in another position it’s because the team needs something different from me. I have to adjust my game to give others more space or try to create plays for others. So I’m trying to get the whole team involved in the way we want to play. In the past my focus was scoring goals and now my role is more on the dark side but it’s just as important. When I play well, the rest of the team plays well.”he explained.

“We don’t have to invent anything. We just have to go back to doing what we were doing and that’s it. We know we are not at our best. We come from an important defeat against León and a 4-0 defeat against Houston. In the end it is not something usual in our team, but the season is long ”ended.