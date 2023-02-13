The team played against the Philadelphia Eagles; the event was followed by more than 100 million people in the US

The Kansas City Chiefs won on Sunday (12.Feb.2023) the 57th edition of the Super Bowl, the final of the NFL (National Football League), the main sporting event in the United States. They defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona. With the victory, the team earned a prize of US$ 157,000 for each member of the team. Patrick Mahomes was named the MVP (Most Valuable Player) of the decision.

The event has the most expensive advertising insertion on North American TV. The 30 second gap in FOX, the broadcaster that broadcast the match in the US, costs about US$ 7 million. The high investment of companies in advertising inserts is explained by the Super Bowl audience. The expectation for the game this Sunday (12.feb), played between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, was approximately 100 million viewers in the USA.

The Kansas City Chiefs were not favored in the betting to win. The act of betting is common in this sporting event and second The AGA (American Gaming Association), should move US$ 16 billion (about R$ 84 billion, in the conversion carried out on February 10, 2023) in bets in the United States.

The estimate was double the expected in 2022 and concerned bets placed before and during the game to be played between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. According to the survey, 50.4 million American adults should bet on the American football final.

The American Gaming Association survey was produced by Morning Consult from January 31 to February 1 of 2,199 people. Bettors are considered: those who plan to place a bet online, in specialized stores or with family and friends.

VALUABLE PLAYERS

The confrontation put two billionaire franchises face to face. According to the Forbes list of the most expensive teams in the NFL, the Eagles are in 10th place, worth nearly $5 billion, and the Chiefs are in 23rd place, with $3.7 billion. The amount is added from the market value of the players, the stadium, the stores and the sponsorships.

The highest salary on the field this Sunday (12.feb) was Kansas City’s quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, 27 years old. By season, the star of the franchise wins around US$45 million. On Thursday (Feb 9), it was elected the 2022 MVP, an award given to the most valuable athlete in the league, in a poll conducted by Associated Press.

The two teams have met 9 times in the past, with the Kansas City Chiefs winning 5 games and Philadelphia, 4. The last match was on October 3, 2021 and ended with victory for Patrick Mahomes’ team.

Singer Rihanna was the star of the halftime show, tradition of the event. It was the artist’s return to the stage. She had announced a career break in 2019. After sponsoring the attraction for the last 10 years, Pepsi gives way to Apple.