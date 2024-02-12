It is estimated that the NFL grand final generated more than US$40 billion in the US, with more than half coming from betting.

O Kansas City Chiefs repeated last season's feat and won, on Sunday (12.Feb.2023), the 58th edition of the Super Bowl, the final of the NFL (National Football League), the main sporting event in the USA. The team defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25 to 22 in overtime, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. Patrick Mahomes was named the MVP (most valuable player) of the decision.

The winning team started behind on the scoreboard. They lost the 1st half – which was dominated by their rival, recovered in the 2nd half and tied the last half in the final seconds, taking the match to extra time.

It is estimated that the NFL grand final raised more than US$40 billion in the USA. Of the total, more than half comes from betting:

sports betting market – the estimate of American Gaming Association was that 67.8 million Americans would do bets and move $23.1 billion . 44% increase compared to the estimated US$ 16 billion in bets in the previous year;

– the estimate of American Gaming Association was that 67.8 million Americans would do bets and move . 44% increase compared to the estimated US$ 16 billion in bets in the previous year; shopping to watch the match (food, drinks, uniforms and decorations) – second lifting from NRF and Prosper Insights & Analytics, 112.2 million Americans planned to host or attend an event just for the game, and another 16.2 million planned to watch the final at a bar or restaurant. The total expenditure was estimated at US$17.3 billion ;

– second lifting from NRF and Prosper Insights & Analytics, 112.2 million Americans planned to host or attend an event just for the game, and another 16.2 million planned to watch the final at a bar or restaurant. The total expenditure was estimated at ; impact on the local Las Vegas economy – the estimate was to move US$1.1 billion in the city, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Applied Analysis.

Around 65,000 fans watched the match on site from Allegiant Stadium. The tickets are the most expensive ever on sale for an NFL final:

top of the stadium – the most popular entries “cockroaches” They cost from US$6,000 (R$29,700), at the top of the stadium. In the middle stand, the ticket it didn't cost less than US$7,400 (R$36,600);

– the most popular entries “cockroaches” They cost from US$6,000 (R$29,700), at the top of the stadium. In the middle stand, the ticket it didn't cost less than US$7,400 (R$36,600); bottom of the stadium – prices ranged from US$13,000 to US$23,500 (R$64,400 to R$116,000). For those who could pay, tickets reached US$67,000 (R$332,000).

The data are from Ticketmasterofficial sales platform of the NFL.

The league also sold boxes and executive suites at Allegiant Stadium. The most luxurious were sold for US$180 thousand (R$890 thousand) for 4 people to US$1.8 million (R$8.9 million) for 20 people. Tickets were sold out.

Read more:

BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN THE FIELD

The billion-dollar and million-dollar figures are not limited to fan spending.

According to ranking from the Forbesthe 49ers (as a franchise) are worth US$6 billion, which places the Californian club in 9th on the list headed by the Dallas Cowboys ($9 billion). The Chiefs are worth US$4.3 billion and are the 23rd most valuable team in the NFL.

Here are the estimated fortunes of the owners of the 49ers and Chiefs:

Kansas City's main athlete, the quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 28 years old, is one of the highest paid in the NFL. Signed a 10-year, $450 million contract with the Chiefs in 2021 – he receives, on average, $45 million per season.

On the 49ers, the highest salary is for a defensive star. O defensive end Nick Bosa, 26 years old, is the highest-paid defender in the NFL: he receives, on average, US$34 million per season. He has contract with the 49ers until 2028.

STADIUM, BETTING AND COMMERCIALS

The game's venue, Allegiant Stadium, opened in 2020 and has a capacity for 65,000 people – and can be expanded to almost 72,000. The arena cost US$1.9 billion and was built to house the Las Vegas Raiders, an NFL team that was relocated from Oakland to the city.

Another highlight of the final are the commercials broadcast during the dozens of breaks of the Super Bowl, which is the most watched event on North American television. Each 30 second insertion cost $7 million –same value as the 2023 final. More than 50 companies purchased the slots.

The Super Bowl is one of the busiest events in the sports betting market. Survey of Power360 with 5 of the top websites bets iindicates slight favoritism for the 49ers. For every R$1.00 paid for the San Francisco team's victory, the bettor will receive R$1.8 back. The odds for the Chiefs' second championship are R$2.10 for every R$1.00 bet.