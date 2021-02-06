Preseason, 17 weeks of the regular season and playoffs. Whoever says to get to Super bowl It is something “simple”, he does not know what he is talking about. It is a marathon of effort, sacrifice, sweat and tears, which will be rewarded in a match that is not like any other. The NFL is tough and, like all sports, it has its prize at the end of the journey.

Before 25,000 spectators, and in four quarters of pure intensity, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will define the Super Bowl LV champion at Raymond James Stadium, this Sunday, February 7. The journey of both teams to this point has been masterful, however, it is not the first time that both Chiefs and Bucs have seen each other in an official NFL game.

This raises the following questions: How many times have they crossed? Who is leading the record? And, obviously, how is the duel between the quarterbacks going? These are some of the unknowns that this article intends to answer, before the kickoff of the Super Bowl LV.

Record

In the past 45 years, since the Tampa Bay team was founded in 1976, the Chiefs and Buccaneers have met 13 times. Since then, the record has been favorable for the Bucs, winning 7 of 6. In the franchise’s first two decades, Tampa was recognized as a “losing entity” as it suffered 26 consecutive losses at the hands of other teams. The story would be reversed in the 21st century, when they would win their first Super Bowl (XXXVII) and have a clear dominance over Kansas City.

Taking into account the last 5 games between both teams, between 2004 and 2020, the Buccaneers lead the record by winning 4 of 1. The last meeting was on November 29, 2020 for week 12 of the regular season, a game that the Chiefs won 27-24.

Super Bowl LV will be special for both organizations, as it will be the first time they will meet in an NFL final. It’s not a game more. Here the teams do not play to increase the history between them or a victory in the regular season, but they will take to the field to decide who is the best team in the league.

Patrick Mahomes vs Tom Brady

One of the most important duels of the night will be the one between the quarterbacks of both teams. On one side is Patrick Mahomes, who represents a young generation of players who will lead the NFL for the next 10 years; While, on the other, there is Tom Brady, a living legend of the league who wants to continue breaking records at age 43 and add another Super Bowl to his long history of success.

Both already know what it is to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy, but they have history as they met on more than one occasion.

Since Mahomes joined the league in 2017, lThe quarterbacks have met four times and the record is 2 wins each. Of those games, Tom Brady played three with the New England Patriots jersey and the most recent with the Buccaneers. If curiosity can and you want to make a prediction, we leave you the dates and results of each meeting:

• October 14, 2018 (Week 6): the Patriots defeated the Chiefs 43-40. Brady threw for 340 yards and 1 TD. Mahomes threw for 352 yards, 4 TDs and 2 INTs.

• January 20, 2019 (AFC Championship Game): the Patriots defeated the Chiefs 37-31, in overtime (OT). Brady released 348 YDS, 1 TD and 2 INT. Mahomes finished with 295 YDS and 3 TDs.

• December 8, 2019 (Week 14): the Chiefs defeated the Patriots 23-16. Mahomes had 283 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT. Brady had 169 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT.

• 2020 (Week 12): the Chiefs beat the Buccaneers 27-24. Mahomes pitched for 462 YDS with 3 TDs. Brady finished with 345 YDS, 3 TD and 2 INT.

How do the Chiefs get there?

The defending champion arrives comfortable at Super Bowl LV. After finishing the regular season as the best team in the NFL with a record of 14 wins and 2 losses, Kansas City Chiefs is a candidate team at any bookmaker.

But the road has not been easy. Before rising to the top of the NFL, the Chiefs endured one of the longest droughts in American football and sports history. Since its founding in 1960, the decade in which they won Super Bowl IV (1969), the team battled a drought in the playoffs after suffering 10 losses in 11 games between 1993 and 2017, counting a streak of 8 consecutive losses.

With the arrival of Patrick Mahomes in 2017 and a structural change in the team, the Chiefs quickly became a top team and the efforts paid off in Super Bowl LIV, when, after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 20-31 , they emerged champions and lifted the second Vince Lombardi trophy in the history of the organization. In fact, of the last 5 games played in playoffs, they won 4. In the last postseason games, they defeated Baker Mayfield’s Cleveland Browns 22-17 and Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills 38-24.

With that badge, the Chiefs will appear at Raymond James Stadium to add one more trophy to their windows and show that, with Patrick Mahomes and company, they are made to continue leading the AFC and the NFL for years to come.

How do the Buccaneers get there?

Who would have thought that the arrival of a player would impact so much on the sports image of a team. When Tom Brady arrived at the Buccaneers on March 20, 2020After 20 successful seasons with the New England Patriots, the Tampa Bay team was viewed by several as Brady’s “last trip” before retirement.

What they never expected is that the veteran quarterback, at 43, would lead the Bucs to second. Super bowl of its history. With a score of 11 wins and 5 losses in the regular season, they finished second in the NFC South Division and with a direct ticket to the playoffs, something the organization had not achieved since 2007.

In the playoffs, unlike the Chiefs, the road was more difficult for the Buccaneers. First, they left out the Washington team 31-23; then Tom Brady and Drew Brees, starred in one of the most exciting duels of the season in the victory of the Bucs against the New Orleans Saints by 30-20; and finally, they beat Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers 31-26, they were crowned NFC champions.

In the history of the franchise, only once did they win a Super Bowl and it was in the XXXVII (2003) edition. At that time, the team was led by Jon Gruden (current head coach of Las Vergas Raiders), had the Argentine Martín Gramatica as kicker and was characterized by having developed one of the most imposing defensive systems in the entire history of the NFL: the Tampa 2.

Since then, it’s been 18 years since the Buccaneers last reached a Super Bowl. This occasion will be special, as they will have the opportunity to play at home and the chance to be the first team to lift a Vince Lombardi trophy at home.

Next Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, starting at 8:30 p.m., many scenarios will be presented that will fill the pages of another chapter in the history between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But, unlike the rest of the meetings, this one has a special flavor since nothing more and nothing less than Super Bowl LV is at stake.