The Raymond James Stadium from Tampa, Florida, is the setting for this Sunday of the 55th edition of the Super Bowl, the grand finale of the American football league, which this time has a special taste. Because it faces Kansas City Chiefsdefending champion with Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But also because two titans of this sport and the two best quarterbacks of the moment are facing each other: Patrick Mahomes, who wants his second consecutive ring, and Tom Brady, who is looking for the seventh to expand his legend.

The first wink of luck went to Kansas City. After the appearance of a virtual Vince Lombardi and President Joe Biden to discuss life in times of pandemic, the Chiefs benefited from the draw. The coin allowed him to opt and the choice was to receive at the start of the second half. That means the Bucs had the first offense. A fact: the story goes that the one who won the “toss” of the coin won 24 of the 54 Super Bowl finals.

Brady could not do much in the first offensive series and the Bucs had no choice but to clear so the ball was in the hands of Pat Mahomes, who is looking for his second Super Bowl in a row at just 25 years old.

There are 25,000 spectators at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the Buccaneers. Photo: AFP

The previous

The Chiefs, seeking their third title (the second in a row), were once again the best in the American Conference for the second year in a row and came to Tampa as the favorites, thanks to the mastery of Mahomes, their very complete quarterback, of so only 25 years old and able to pass, run and score.

Many point to the Texan as the heir to Brady and the player capable of turning the Chiefs into a dynasty like the Californian did with the New England Patriots.

Fans in the vicinity of Raymond James Stadium in the Super Bowl preview. Photo CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP

Brady, for his part, will try to enlarge his legend. No one has ever won more champion rings than him. At 43, after leaving the Patriots, the franchise with which he conquered all his titles, he was able to take the ‘Bucs’ to be the best in the National Conference and from there until the Super Bowl of the 2020 season, the tenth of his personal career.

Grabbing his arm and his experience, Tampa Bay surprised and returned to the fight for the Vince Lombardi Trophy 18 years after having won it for the first and only time, against the Oakland Raiders (48-21). He will have the extra courage that he will try to win it for the second time in his stadium and in front of his fans, since some 20,000 fans will be able to witness one of the biggest sporting events on the planet, but to the pandemic.

This Super Bowl will be the fifth meeting between the two quarterbacks and the one that will tie the current 2-2. The first two went to Brady and the last two, to Mahomes, including this regular season 27-24.

In that game, the Texan was devastating and was responsible for the final setback of the season for the Buccaneers. This gives some favoritism to those of Andy Reid, who also seek to be the first to defend their status as champions since the Patriots did in 2004 and 2005.

In the past 45 years, since the Tampa Bay team was founded in 1976, the Chiefs and Buccaneers have met 13 times. Since then, the record has been favorable for the Bucs, winning 7 of 6. In the franchise’s first two decades, Tampa was recognized as a “losing entity” as it suffered 26 consecutive losses at the hands of other teams. The story would be reversed in the 21st century, when they would win their first Super Bowl (XXXVII) and have a clear dominance over Kansas City.

Taking into account the last 5 games between both teams, between 2004 and 2020, the Buccaneers lead the record by winning 4 of 1. The last was that victory of the Chiefs by 27 to 24 of November 29, 2020 for week 12 of the regular season.

Super Bowl LV will be special for both organizations, as it will be the first time they will meet in an NFL final. It’s not a game more. Here the teams do not play to increase the history between them or a victory in the regular season, but they will take to the field to decide who is the best team in the league.

