With an epic comeback led by Patrick Mahomes and culminated in overtime, the Kansas City Chiefs They revalidated the NFL title on Sunday by defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, where singer Taylor Swift vibrated with the triumph of her partner, Travis Kelce.

Kansas City overcame a 0-10 deficit on the brink of halftime and sealed the victory with a fabulous offensive series by Mahomes culminated with a touchdown by Mecole Hardman in overtime, which made Swift and the other celebrities who accompanied her jump for joy. in a box Allegiant Stadium.



The Chiefs, with three championship rings in the last five seasons, are establishing themselves as the new dynasty of the American football league and Mahomes, at 28 years old, is still on his way to Tom Brady's record of seven trophies.

swift, The biggest celebrity in current music, lived the game with passion from a luxury box where numerous personalities paraded such as the singer Lana Del Rey as well as Kelce's parents and brother, Jason, also an NFL player.

The singer, who had flown in urgently on Saturday after her concert in Tokyo, received several ovations from the 61,629 fans when she appeared on the giant screens hugging actress Blake Lively or drinking for several seconds until finishing the glass.

The media romance of Swift, who wore a red Chiefs jacket, and Kelce surpassed the boundaries of sports and attracted new audiences to the NFL. Kelce, one of the pillars of the Chiefs along with Mahomes and coach Andy Reid, had a nightmare start to the game but resurfaced in the second half, when the Chiefs exploited his experience and fortune to take the title from the 49ers' hands. that has resisted them since 1995.

Kansas City, on the other hand, lifted its fourth trophy and is the first franchise to retain the championship since Brady achieved it with the New England Patriots between 2003 and 2004.

The first Super Bowl in Las Vegas, a city that the NFL turned its back on for a long time not to be associated with the game, hoped to break records for both sports betting and television audiences, by adding new audiences attracted by Swift's media romance .

The CBS broadcast featured numerous shots of Swift, jumping, dancing and biting her nails, as well as the usual million-dollar television commercials, one of them starring Lionel Messi to promote a beer brand. For 90 seconds of the most sought-after time on American screens, the Argentine star dribbled past bathers and even a dog on a paradisiacal beach where the character Ted Lasso and NFL legend Dan Marino also appeared.

An estimated 67 million Americans – roughly a quarter of the country's adult population – were making bets related to the Super Bowl, generating an estimated $23.1 billion. All these incentives left the traditional halftime show a little in the background, in which the R&B figure Usher had a sober performance influenced by the symbols of Las Vegas that had surprise guests such as Alicia Keys.

The most anticipated Super Bowl in recent times had a game that lived up to the emotions. After a first quarter dominated by defenses, the 49ers were the first to strike in the second quarter with a 55-yard field goal by kicker Jake Moody. Mahomes responded with a first bomb pass that left the Chiefs just nine yards from the end zone but Isiah Pacheco, the running back of Puerto Rican descent, lost the ball in his run to the red zone.

Kelce, who had assured that he was not bothered by the global attention due to his relationship with Swift, went crazy on the sidelines, shouting and grabbing the arm of his veteran coach Andy Reid. The 49ers attack was also present with a fabulous strategic play that led to the first touchdown of the game by Christian McCaffrey that made it 0-10.

Mahomes, who has trailed by double digits in the four Super Bowls he has played in, held his nerve and saved the best for last. Meanwhile, the Chiefs could only score points through two field goals by Harrison Butker, but shortly before the fourth quarter the game turned around with several lucky plays for the Chiefs.

In one of them, a punt slipped out of Ray-Ray McCloud's hands and facilitated a touchdown that put Kansas City ahead for the first time, and then Jake Moody missed a kick after a San Francisco touchdown. Defenses prevented more touchdowns and the Chiefs forced overtime with a 29-yard field goal by Butker with just three seconds remaining. In overtime, Purdy and McCaffrey devoured yards so that Moody advanced with another kick to the 49ers but leaving Mahomes seven minutes for a last response. The quarterback ran out the clock, made a run that shocked Swift and took the ball three yards to make a final winning pass to Mecole Hardman.

AFP

