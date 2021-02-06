Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs and Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers They will face each other this Sunday, February 7, for the Super Bowl LV, the final of the 2020/21 NFL season.

Casualties of sport, Super Bowl 2021 between Chiefs and Buccaneers It will be played at Raymond James Stadium, where the latter play at home.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the stadium will not be at full capacity. Not even close. Of the more than 65 thousand spectators that Raymond James Stadium admits, it had to decrease to just over 22 thousand. Or 25 thousand, if you take into account all the staff working during the event.

The NFL announced that it will have a individual package that will be delivered to each person who attends the game: the package includes a mask, disinfectant gel and a guide that tells people all the protocols that they will have to follow in a mandatory way, such as keeping social distance.

Patrick Mahomes is considered one of the best players in American football today. Photo: AFP.

This cross between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers brings together another duel that will be decisive in the 2021 Super Bowl. The confrontation between quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady.

While Mahomes is considered one of the best players today, Brady is neither more nor less than a living NFL legend, one of the best in history.

Patrick Mahomes will defend the champion title, since the Chiefs were the champions of the 2019/20 season, after defeating the San Francisco 49ers by 31-20, thus achieving their second ring in history.

A magnificent season and his consequent conquest of the Vince Lombardi trophy were the main reasons why the Kansas City Chiefs decided to update and renew the contract of their star quarterback.

Thus, Patrick Mahomes went from collecting $ 16 million to signing a contract for 10 years and $ 477 million plus another $ 26 million in “special bonuses”, which would equal a total sum of $ 503 million in earnings.

Tom Brady, one of the best quarterbacks in the history of American football. Photo: EFE.

Tom Brady will be on the other side, forcing a generational duel that excites all American football fans. Is that despite his desire to continue competing at the highest level until he is 45 years old, this Super Bowl LV could be the last big date for the 43-year-old quarterback.

“I will definitely consider it,” Brady responded when asked by the press about this possibility of competing until past 45 years of age. “It will be difficult to leave, when I decide, because it has been a part of my life for a long time. Football (American) for me is much more than a sport,” he said.

Throughout his long career, Tom Brady conquered six Super Bowl champion rings, has been NFL MVP three times and Super Bowl MVP four times.

He was also selected 14 times for the Pro Bowl and five times for the All-Pro teams. In addition, he is the quarterback who has won the most games in the history of the NFL, being the only one who has exceeded 200 victories.

The Vince Lombardi trophy presented to the Super Bowl champion. Photo: AFP.

It will undoubtedly be an exciting match. Two great teams face off, with two fabulous quarterbacks per side, a promising halftime show and millions of people who will watch it from all over the world.

Although there are some of the most unusual, bets will also be the protagonists of this Super Bowl 2021. Until Wednesday at the William Hill US bookmakers, 82% of the money that had been bet in the points margin of the Super Bowl was on the Kansas City team.

In which the best sportsbook, the Kansas City Chiefs are favorites to win the Super Bowl and pay 1.60 at Bet365 if they lift the Vince Lombardi trophy; while the victory of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pays 2.45.

