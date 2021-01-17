Suddenly, Kansas City Chiefs, current NFL champion, the horizon was filled with shadows, just as it happened to its great star, Patrick Mahomes, because of a blow that left him out of the game against the Cleveland Browns and that calls into question his presence in the next round of the playoffs, on the way to Super Bowl LV.

The quarterback, a figure in the team that defends the American football title, had to leave the field with about seven minutes remaining in the third period with his team up 19-10.

Mack wilson he was the author of a tackle in which there was not even a head clash. Everything seemed to indicate that perhaps it was the fall, in which the defender’s arm was “catching” the neck of Mahomes, which caused the commotion to the talented man of the Chiefs.

He crack He couldn’t even stand up, like he’d been knocked out over a ring. He left the field and after a while his team confirmed that he entered the concussion protocol, so he was out of the rest of the game.

This not only complicated Kansas in the game this Sunday, in which Cleveland, already without Mahomes on the field of play and with Chad henne instead, he cut the gap to five points (17-22).

It is also a wake-up call for what can come after the victory, since depending on the neurological evaluations that are made to Pat, he could continue in the concussion protocol and miss the duel of the next round, nothing less than the end of the American Conference, whose winner will play Super Bowl LV on Sunday, February 7.

For the multimillionaire business of the NFL the potential loss of Mahomes is a new problem that adds to the one he had left Lamar jackson Saturday.

In that case, who is another of the most prominent quarterbacks in the league entered the concussion protocol when, during the game that his team, Baltimore Ravens, disputed with Buffalo Bills, was tackled by two rivals and fell backward to the ground.

After being shot down by Tremaine Edmunds and Trent Murphy, Jackson (2019/20 season MVP) was treated on the field but eventually left the field. However, there will be no recovery that allows him to be in the next round since, prisoners of offensive inexperience, the Ravens fell with the Bills by 17 to 3.

Justly, Buffalo will be Kansas’ rival in the conference final. The Chiefs, of great candidates to repeat the title, are now full of unknowns due to the possible absence of their biggest star, who last year signed the most lucrative contract in the history of the sport by agreeing with his team for 503 million dollars.