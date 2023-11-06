In Frankfurt, in the first match of the season in Germany after the three in London, the Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins. Eagles photo finish success against Dallas. Record-breaking freshman Stroud for Houston

Riccardo Pratesi @rprat75



Kansas City and Philadelphia confirm themselves as the teams to beat. They win in a sprint over Miami and Dallas, in the ninth NFL Sunday of 12 games. Mid-season milestone: the direct clashes clarify the balance of power and that there are no untouchable title contenders. So many good imperfect teams, the race to the Super Bowl is wide open. The day will conclude with Monday Night New York Jets-Los Angeles Chargers.

KANSAS CITY-MIAMI 21-14 — In Frankfurt, in the first match of the season in Germany, after the other three European games in London, the Chiefs (7-2) dominate the first half and the Dolphins (6-3) the second. The underrated defense of the reigning champions has the final say. 21-0 at halftime: Kansas City scores on the Mahomes-Rice quarterback-receiver axis, then Mahomes scores Jerick McKinnon. And Tyrek Hill, the former poisoner, makes a big mess like this: his fumble is returned to the end zone by Bryan Cook for 59 yards and 6 points using a rugby-style lateral pass. Miami with 6 punts, no attack. Everything changes at the restart. Tua Tagovailoa finds Cedrick Wilson in the end zone, Raheem Mostert runs to make it 14-21. However, Tua fumbles on a reviewable snap on fourth down at the opponent’s 31 yards with 1′ on the clock. Miami lost all the big games, with the Chiefs, Bills and Eagles. Kansas City’s attack needs fine-tuning, but in the meantime Coach Reid’s boys, fresh from the defeat against Denver, are getting back on track. See also Apparently the decision was made: NFL is coming to Frankfurt – are there also games in Munich?

PHILADELPHIA-DALLAS 28-23 — We’re back to business as usual: the defense wins another sprint against the Eagles (8-1). And Dak Prescott postpones his turning point as an elite quarterback until next time. Waiting for Godot, all my life. He never arrives, he always cheats at the most beautiful moment. 17-14 Dallas (5-3) at half time, with touchdown catches by Jake Ferguson and Kevontae Turpin for the guests and Kenneth Gainwell’s tries on the ground and the usual sneak by Jalen Hurts for Philly. Then the phenomenal receivers get to work: Devonta Smith and AJ Brown seal the turnaround of 28-17, CeeDee Lamb overflows and Dallas goes back down: 23-28 for the failed 2-point conversion. Prescott first misses the throw and the recipient, looking in vain for Tolbert and not Lamb on 4th down, then he has another opportunity and reaches the opponent’s 6 yards in the final seconds. But two penalties and the throw short of the end zone on the 4th attempt for Lamb made the deal. Philly’s defense puts its best foot forward: Josh Sweat’s sack is a providential lifesaver. See also Toro blocks Milan, Inter gnaws two more points from the Rossoneri

BALTIMORE-SEATTLE 37-3 — Top challenge that turns out to be a Ravens monologue (7-2). Their defense, the best in the NFL, mortifies Geno Smith, disappointing. Last season was the exception, it’s always been this way for the rest, alas. Lamar Jackson doesn’t throw a touchdown, but the 3 runs into the end zone by Gus Edwards (two) and Keaton Mitchell are enough and more. Baltimore runs for 298 yards. Seahawks (5-3) downsized.

HOUSTON-TAMPA BAY 39-37 — Applause for CJ Stroud. The freshman quarterback of the Texans (4-4), pick no. 2 in the 2023 draft. He throws for 470 yards, a record for a rookie, for 5 touchdowns, a record equaled as a freshman, he wins the game by rushing 75 yards in 40″ in the final, finding the overtaking throw for Tank Dell with 6″ to go. Houston loses the kicker due to injury, in the second half the running back Ogunbowale has to take care of the kicks: he hits the posts in the only attempt. Tampa (3-5) has the pride of Baker Mayfield who catches tight end Otton in the end zone with 46″ on the clock, but also the limitations of Coach Bowles, miraculously saved by Tom Brady. But now he is no longer there. See also Latest transfer news from Monterrey: Rodrigo Aguirre, Víctor Guzmán, Luca Orellano and more

OTHER GAMES — Minnesota (5-4) beats 31-28 Atlanta (4-5) thanks to quarterback Dobbs, hired on Tuesday, who comes back with 22″ to go without yet knowing the names of all his teammates. Cleveland (5-3) rages 27- 0 over Arizona (1-8), Green Bay (3-5) beats the Los Angeles Rams (3-6) 20-3 who emerged without Stafford. Washington (4-5) beats New England (2-7) at home 20 -17: Martin intercepts Jones with 30″ left, the New Orleans defense (5-4) defeats Chicago (2-7) 24-17. Bears tight end Kmet’s catch of the year? Young, first choice in the 2023 draft, throws 3 interceptions, 2 pick 6s: Carolina (1-7) loses again, this time 13-27 against Indianapolis (4-5). Las Vegas (4-5) after the revolution, with Pierce as new coach and O’Connell as starting quarterback, beats the New York Giants 30-6. Daniel Jones hurts his right knee: cruciate. Finally, on Sunday Night, Cincinnati (5-3) achieved its fourth win in a row, defeating Buffalo (5-4) 24-18, led by Burrow, who threw for 348 yards and 2 touchdowns.