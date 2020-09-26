A man wearing a police uniform has been arrested. Wearing a uniform, the young man was checking the vehicle and was lashing out at the commuters. When the local people suspected the young man, they informed the police. When the police reached the spot, the young man was questioned and his pole was revealed.A youth, Shiva Gupta, was checking the vehicle on Friday night near Sakarwan village in Kakwan police station area. Robbing the villagers, the vehicle was checking and recovering. When the police searched the youth, two different name Aadhaar cards were recovered from him. Along with this, fake notes of 500 and 2,000 rupees and two police uniforms have been recovered. Police is interrogating fake policemen.The caught fake policeman told that I have been fond of wearing police uniform since childhood. I also saw many police recruitment, but my selection could not be done. I started walking in the rural areas wearing uniforms, which led to my pocket money. But it was not expected that I would be caught one day.

Raub used to carry a bundle of churran notes for knotting.

The young man said that he used to carry a packet of notes with the churan in order to put pressure on the person in front. Apart from this, I had no other ulterior motive.

Investigating about the young man: SP Rural

According to SP Rural Brijesh Shrivastava, this young man hails from Sanchedi in Kanpur. Verification is being done from the place mentioned by it. May be it is lying. Legal action will be taken after investigation.