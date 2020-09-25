The laborer died due to electric shock in the guest house under construction. The family and the villagers of the deceased blocked the corpse on the Kanpur Sagar highway, demanding compensation. Ghatampur SDMs who arrived on the spot were giving assurances to the families to get compensation. Meanwhile, the angry villagers broke the stone by stoning the SDM car and also threw stones at the police. In retaliation, the police threw the sticks and drove the villagers.Lakhpati living in Jagannathpur village located in Ghatampur police station area used to take care of the family by working as a laborer. He is survived by his wife and two daughters and a son. Construction of a guest house was going on near Birpur village in Ghatampur. Lakhpati was working as a guest in a guest house. Lakhpati was injured due to the current, the treatment of laborer was going on in a hospital in Kanpur.According to Ghatampur SDM Arun Kumar Srivastava, a guest house was being built in Birpur village on September 18. In that guest house, a person named Lakhpati of Jagannathpur was working as a laborer. Lakhpati was injured on 18 September due to current shock. The laborer was referred to Kanpur, where he was undergoing treatment. He died during treatment late last Thursday.

A case will be filed against the contractor

The SDM reported that the dead body was being brought to the village after the laborer’s postmortem. Whose path goes through the village of Birpur. The family started demanding compensation by placing the dead body on the highway. The deceased was from a family of farmers, the Chief Minister has directed the Cuttack Insurance Welfare Scheme, the families demanded that a case be filed against the contractor, when a complaint is received from the family, a case will be filed against the contractor.

Case will be filed against those who threw stones

SDM said that the relatives of the deceased agreed with me. Some archaic elements have taken the opportunity to stone pelting. Those who stone the road will not be spared, a lawsuit will be filed against them.