Despite the case of Bikeru murder case in Bilhor Circle area of ​​Kanpur, the police is not taking the name of improvement. Another police act has come to light. The report of an elderly man injured in a road accident has not been written for the past 14 days. The family walks the elderly 6 kilometers on foot to the police station and arrives at the police station and begs the police to write their report, but the police shun the elderly family. This attitude of the police puts a question mark over his working style.The 70-year-old elder living in Ghimau village is a Shaligram farmer. The elderly were going on foot on September 13, when they were hit by a bike rider. The elderly were seriously injured in this accident. The elderly and their families wanted to file a report against the bike rider. At first the family kept going around the police station to file a report, but the police did not listen to their complaint.

Police said – will not write such reports, bring the injured

The family of the injured said that after the accident, he took several rounds of the police station to write the report, but there was no one to listen to our complaint. Then we were told that if we bring the injured, the report will be written. The family said that many times the father has come to the police station after loading them in the bed, even after this we are not hearing. The distance from Ghimau village to Bilhaur police station is about 6 kilometers.



Elder accuses police

On Shakwar, the son of the elder also reached the police station with the injured father. The elder alleged that the bike rider has given money to the police station, because of this we are not hearing. A jailor came, he has just given assurances that the report will be written. According to Bilhor Inspector Prayag Narayan Bajpai, he has joined just two days ago. This case is being looked into.