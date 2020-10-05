A fierce fire broke out in a chemical factory in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning. Seeing the flames and black smoke coming out of the factory, panic spread among the workers who came to work in the nearby factories. In a hurry, all the factories have been evacuated. No casualties were reported. Police have reached the spot and there was a stampede among the employees working there.After one and a half hours the fire engine could reach the GT road. The Kanpur Superintendent of Police Superintendent said that a fire broke out in a paint factory on Monday on Mandhana Pachor Road in Kanpur. Due to the chemical being in the paint, the fire increased. However, the cause of the fire has not been known.

When the gate opened, the fire was burning inside

According to the information received from the laborers, five laborers arrived in the morning to work. As soon as they opened the factory gate, the fire was burning inside. The workers ran outside making noise and they informed the people around. The villagers informed the factory owner besides the police.

50 bangs one after the other

Around 50 blasts occurred in the same period. The villagers left their homes and fled towards the road. The explosions were so loud that the drum pieces flew and fell for more than 100 meters. Fire brigade have reached the spot and started an effort to control the fire.