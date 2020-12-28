Highlights: Chota Rajan and Munna Bajrangi postage stamp issued from Kanpur head office

It was found out that ticket issued without Aadhaar card and photo verification

Accused postal assistant suspended, stirred in the head post office throughout the day

Sumit Sharma, Kanpur

My stamp ticket was issued from Kanpur Head Post Office underworld don Chhota Rajan and Purvanchal mafia Munna Bajrangi. The investigation into this case has revealed shocking. Postal Assistant Rajneesh Kumar had issued the ticket without Aadhaar card and photo verification. Post Master General Kanpur Zone VK Verma has suspended the postal assistant with immediate effect.

My stamp on Chhota Rajan and Munna Bajrangi stirred at the head post office after the ticket was issued. A departmental inquiry was set up immediately on this matter. The investigation was handled by VK Verma, the Post Master General, Kanpur Zone. VK Verma asked for and checked all my stamp ticket files. The investigation found that My Stamp ticket has been issued without an Aadhaar card. On this, VK Verma issued notice and sought response from Postal Assistant. Postal Assistant Rajneesh Kumar did not give a satisfactory reply to which he was suspended with immediate effect.

Postal assistant’s phone switched off, missing from office

After the postage of Mafia Dawn, there was silence in the head post office. Not a single officer was found at My Stamp Ticket Office. Along with this, the post Assistant Rajneesh Kumar was absent from office. His phone switched off.

Central government had launched ‘My Stamp’ scheme

Explain that in 2017, the Central Government introduced the My Stamp Scheme. For issuing postage stamps under this scheme, a fee of three hundred rupees has to be deposited. Along with this, necessary documents, including Aadhaar card, have to be submitted along with the application form. You can issue 12 postage stamps containing photographs of you and your family. Posting these stamps can be sent to any corner of the country.