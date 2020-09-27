On Sunday, a middle-aged man seduced a 12-year-old girl. The man nabbed the girl inside the room and tried to forcibly rape her. When the child started making noise, she started threatening to kill him by pressing his face. Hearing the cry of the baby and making noise, people gathered around. The locals somehow rescued the girl from her clutches, and tied the charges to a wooden pole and beat her fiercely. Police reached the information of the local people and arrested the accused.Harnam Pal (48), who lives in Barra eight Kachchi township located in Barra police station area, works in private job. Harnam lives alone in a kachchi colony. The 12-year-old daughter of a private worker living in the locality was playing outside the house. Harnam lures the girl, and tries to misbehave with her. When a girl living in the neighborhood of Harnam heard the noise of the room and the cry of the girl, she informed the girl’s family members and locals. A crowd of locals gathered outside Harnam’s house. The locals rescued the girl from the clutches of the accused.

Accused was beaten up

The locals nabbed the accused from inside the room. Harnam’s hands and feet tied with wooden poles. After this, women beat him with slippers. The police, who arrived about half-past, opened the hands and feet of the accused with a pillar and took them to the police station.



Case filed in Poxo Act

According to Govind Nagar CO Vikas Pandey, a man named Harnam Pal in Kachcha Barra Eight has tried to misbehave with the child. The accused has been arrested. Tahrir has been found. The lawsuits of Poxo Act and SC ST Act are being filed.