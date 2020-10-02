Highlights: Police negligence on complaint of minor in Kanpur

Police said- ‘You are not so beautiful that boys will tease you’

Parshuram army charges Love Jihad, appeal for action

Kanpur

Police lodged an FIR in Poxo 25 days ago on a complaint of a minor victim in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Kakdev police’s negligence is that even after 25 days, 164 of the victim’s statements have not been made. Also, no accused has been arrested. On Thursday, Parashuram Army officials along with the victim reached the SSP office and demanded to make 164 statements of the victim and arrest the accused. The Parashuram army has accused Love Jihad.

A young man living in the Kakadev police station area, named Golu, was caught by a young man in a love trap. Golu wanted to convert the minor to brainwash. But when Golu’s distinction was revealed to the minor victim, he kept distance from Golu Khan. Golu Khan passed away this matter. Golu gave porn videos of the minor to his partner Sunny, who wanted to physically exploit the minor by showing the video. On June 15, Sunny entered the minor’s house and attempted rape. When the rape attempt failed, the victim was bathed with alcohol.

When the victim reached the police station with her complaint, the policemen present there said that you are not so beautiful that the boys will tease you. The police did not even file a report on the victim’s complaint. On September last, an FIR was registered on the orders of SSP. Even after 25 days had passed, the police did not even record the statement of 164 of the victim. Not with this arrest of any accused.

Nicah was under pressure

Parashuram Sena president Rahul Tripathi said, ‘The minor girl is a Brahmin. With this, a boy named Golu Khan made a friendship by hiding his identity and got caught in the love trap. Giving pressure to marry, which the daughter refused, Golu made the minor’s video viral. Those accomplices attacked the minor and attempted rape. The police is saving Golu, he did not mention his name in the FIR. Also, 164 statements were not made.

No arrest even after 25 days of trial

Rahul Tripathi said that Sunny is a minor’s neighbor and Golu Khan’s friend. This gang is running, which implicate non-community girls. The police have not made any arrest even 25 days after the trial was registered. Parashuram Sena has submitted a memorandum to the SSP that if the police do not take quick action on this, then we will sit on a dharna outside the SSP office. If needed, the CM will go to the house to take up the matter.

Investigation of the case handed over to the CO

Deputy Inspector SP Mohammad Akmal of the DIG office told, “This has come to the notice of Mamla. Today he has given an application in this regard, has given the inquiry to the concerned CO. Action will be taken on the basis of whatever facts are revealed in the investigation. It is being investigated, only after seeing all the facts, I will be able to say something. 164 statement of the victim’s victim should be made immediately after the medical. It will be investigated.