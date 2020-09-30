The sensation spread after a nephew was found hanging from a Neem tree late Wednesday in the half-station area of Kanpur. Police reached the spot, finding the dead body in the dark. There was no consent to bring the body down from the tree. The police persuaded some people to remove the dead body with great difficulty. Police have removed the body and sent it for postmortem.
Dead body transformed into hell
The dead body hanging from a Neem tree is said to be about a month old. The body has been transformed into hell due to being one month old. The deceased is wearing pants and shirt, only hell is left inside these clothes. It was also difficult to stand there due to the stench. Therefore, no one was agreeing to remove the dead body.
Hell could not identify
The hell of hell hanging from the tree has not been identified. The police have sent the body for post-mortem after taking possession. Now the police are trying to call the families who have registered missing in a month to identify the dead body.
The body was hung at a height of 25 feet
The dead body was hung on a neem tree at a height of about 25 feet. A Neem tree is planted on the farm of Haleem Mian, who lives in Behata elderly village. The body of the young man has been found hanging from the same neem tree. The owner of the farm, Haleem Mian, says that I and other villagers keep coming to the farm every day, but no one was eyeing the dead body.
According to Prabhukant, the half-station police station, the elderly elderly had reached the village outside the village on the information of hanging from a neem tree. The corpse is quite old, and has completely decomposed. Only the skeleton is left in the clothes. The body has been sent for postmortem, efforts are being made to identify the body.
