The sensation spread after a nephew was found hanging from a Neem tree late Wednesday in the half-station area of ​​Kanpur. Police reached the spot, finding the dead body in the dark. There was no consent to bring the body down from the tree. The police persuaded some people to remove the dead body with great difficulty. Police have removed the body and sent it for postmortem.

The corpse of a young man was hanging from a neem tree in the jungle falling between the elderly Behata and Pasenwa village in Sada Thana area. Around five o’clock on Wednesday evening, shepherds caught sight of a dead body hanging from a neem tree. After this the photo went viral on social media, then there was a stir in the police department. The police kept searching for the dead body in the jungles for about three hours and found it after some time.

Dead body transformed into hell

The dead body hanging from a Neem tree is said to be about a month old. The body has been transformed into hell due to being one month old. The deceased is wearing pants and shirt, only hell is left inside these clothes. It was also difficult to stand there due to the stench. Therefore, no one was agreeing to remove the dead body.

Hell could not identify

The hell of hell hanging from the tree has not been identified. The police have sent the body for post-mortem after taking possession. Now the police are trying to call the families who have registered missing in a month to identify the dead body.

The body was hung at a height of 25 feet

The dead body was hung on a neem tree at a height of about 25 feet. A Neem tree is planted on the farm of Haleem Mian, who lives in Behata elderly village. The body of the young man has been found hanging from the same neem tree. The owner of the farm, Haleem Mian, says that I and other villagers keep coming to the farm every day, but no one was eyeing the dead body.

According to Prabhukant, the half-station police station, the elderly elderly had reached the village outside the village on the information of hanging from a neem tree. The corpse is quite old, and has completely decomposed. Only the skeleton is left in the clothes. The body has been sent for postmortem, efforts are being made to identify the body.