Another new case has come up in Kanpur amidst allegations of love jihad. It is alleged that a young man, hiding his religious identity, caught the minor girl of 7th in the courts. The young man and his sister started brainwashing the student. The young man seduced the girl and took her with him. The mother complained to the police when the student did not return home till late last evening. On Friday, the police has arrested the student and arrested the accused youth and his sister.The father of a 13-year-old minor girl living in the Naubasta police station area has passed away. The minor studies in 7th and lives with mother. At the same time, the accused youth Mohammad Owais alias Babu Babupurwa is a resident of Ajitganj in Kotwali area. He works as a laborer. It is alleged that he was teaching the minor how to read Namaz.The girl’s mother has accused the young man of love jihad. He told that a month ago the construction work was going on in an empty plot next to the house. The accused youth came to work there. The youth often used to come to his house to get cold water. He told his name Babu. Even after asking, he had hidden his religious identity. During this time, he caught the daughter in love. Babu alias Mohammad Owais and his sister Mahi Hayat used to talk to the daughter over the phone. The brothers and sisters were working to brainwash the daughter.

Police arrested, then identification was revealed

The victim’s mother said that she had seen a change in behavior of the accused for the past several weeks. On Thursday, the accused youth seduced his daughter and took her with him. When the daughter returned home for a long time, she informed the police. The police have recovered the daughter and arrested the accused youth and her sister. When the police arrested the young man, it was found that his name was Mohammad Owais. The daughter said that Mohammad Owais and his sister wanted to convert him. At the same time, he was taught how to read namaz and rectangles.

According to SP South Deepak Bhukar, a young man was lured to seduce the minor girl. The minor has been recovered on the complaint of family members. Simultaneously, the accused youth and his sister have been arrested. Both have been sent to jail.