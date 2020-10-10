Highlights: Another case of religious conversion came in Kanpur

The family members alleged that their daughter had been missing for the last 5 days

Family members have accused the police of negligence

Salman accused of brainwashing a daughter named Salman

Kanpur

Another sensational case of conversion and marriage has come to light amid allegations of love jihad in Kanpur. The girl, who has been missing for the last five days, has become Zoya Sheikh. When the family members were aware of this, the whole family was shocked. The family alleges that a young man named Salman has brainwashed their daughter, then married her after forcibly converting. The woman’s mother says that she has been traveling to the police station for five days. If the police had been active in time, the daughter’s life would have been saved. The mother has now sought justice from the SIT set up to investigate Love Jihad.

A 20-year-old woman living in the Panki police station area worked with her mother in a factory in Dada Nagar. The girl used to go to mother’s work every day. The girl’s aunt lives in Lal Colony, so the girl had to go to her aunt’s house. Salman, who lives in the neighborhood, runs a factory in Vestian. It is alleged that Salman caught the girl in his love trap. After brainwashing the girl, took her with him.



Mother fainted after hearing daughter’s name Zoya

The victim’s mother said that the daughter went missing from her home on 5 October. On 6 October, the daughter was reported missing in Panki police station. The police did nothing but register the missing person. When she went to the police station to find out about the daughter, it was revealed from there that the daughter had been converted. A young man named Salman has married her, has also done a court marriage. The daughter’s name is now Zoya. She fainted on hearing this.

Accused of torture daughter

The woman’s mother has alleged that Salman is taking her daughter hostage and torturing her. He has converted and married the daughter by assaulting her. Once the daughter comes in front and says that she has gone of her own accord, I will not say anything. I have been going around the police station for 5 days, I am not hearing there either.

SIT nodal officer gave Assurance

The woman’s mother met Deepak Bhukar, the nodal officer of SIT, on Saturday, pleading for justice. Deepak Bhukar has promised to investigate the matter by SIT. Significantly, the investigation of all cases of Love Jihad in Kanpur has been handed over to SIT.

More than one and a half dozen cases surfaced in two months

The case becomes even more important for the SIT as the five accused of love jihad came from the same colony. Salman is also a resident of this red colony. In fact, Hinduist organizations and family members of victims of love jihad alleged that an organized gang is active in the city, which brainwashes girls from other communities and converts them to convert. SIT was formed by IG Range Mohit Aggarwal to investigate the cases of Love Jihad. More than one and a half dozen cases of love jihad have come to light within two months in Kanpur.