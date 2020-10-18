In Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, the Dabangs beat up the entire family in a land dispute late on Saturday. After this the bullies set the father and son on fire. Hearing the screams, the wife arrived and scorched to extinguish the fire. Police reached the information of the incident and the couple and their son have been admitted to the district hospital. The father’s condition remains critical. There has been tension in the village since this incident.Horilal, a resident of Chilli village, is a tailor by profession, and also looks after farming farming. Raju Singh Rana, who lives in Horilal’s neighborhood, has been having a land dispute for many years. According to the information, a quarrel was going on between the two families on Saturday night. Meanwhile, Dabangg Raju Singh Rana along with wife Manju and son Pratham Singh set fire to Horilal and his son. Father and son started to burn, and there was a cry all around.

Police admitted to hospital

Horilal’s wife Shanta called for help when she saw the husband and son surrounded by flames. When no one came to help her, she started to extinguish herself, during which Shanta also got severely scorched. The victim’s family reported the incident to the police. The police, who arrived on the spot, have admitted the father-son and his wife to the district hospital.

Two accused arrested

Police department officials reached the spot and gathered information about the incident. With this, there is an atmosphere of tension in the entire village. Additional force has been deployed in the village. Police have arrested Raju Singh’s wife and son. Raju Singh is being searched there.