There were many colleagues and former colleagues Jesus Navas who accompanied the palace in its spectacular tribute held this Monday at the Sánchez-Pizjuán. Among them, Frédéric Kanoutéwho during seven successful seasons left an indelible mark on Sevilla FC. The striker born in Lyon played 288 games with the red and white shirt and scored 136 goals, being a key player in the achievement of two UEFA Cups, two Copas del Rey, a European Super Cup and another Spanish Super Cup.

Together with Navas, on the same stadium grass, the Malian intervened to remember an unforgettable stage: «The interesting thing is to see Jesus years later, who has known how to become a leader. We knew him as a child and he had such a great love for football, he transmitted it from a very young age to all his teammates. We have seen him years later become a leader for this Sevilla team. The centers that I put on? When you have a wide player who makes ten crosses in each part of the game, you have to score at least one,” he recalled with a smile. Kanoute.

Another myth like Palop He said that «Jesus, what he transmitted to us was what we needed, which was to soak up Sevillismo. Although he was very young, he made us aware that we had to defend a shield and colors. There would be no other ideal person in the club to do it. “You just had to see his face.”

Not only Palop and Kanouté supported Nava on this special day. Both appeared on the field with Pablo Alfaro, Antoñito, David Castedo, Juan Cala, Pep Martí, Carlitos, David Prieto, Javi Varas, Jesuli, Fernando Vega, Fernando Sales, Kepa, Redondo, Aquivaldo Mosquera, Alejandro Alfaro, Federico Fazio, Julien Escudé, Diego Capel, Aitor Ocio and Fernando Navarro.