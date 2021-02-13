Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

The financier, Frederick Kanoute, the current Spanish League ambassador and former Seville star, revealed that financial difficulties hindered the construction of the mosque, which was helping to collect donations for the establishment of the Muslim community in the city in the Andalusia region, which made him not see the light until now, expressing his admiration for the «duo »The Arab, the Egyptian Mohamed Salah, and the Algerian Riyad Mahrez, but he does not expect them to join the« Liga »at the present time.

Kanoute’s interview came in response to Al-Ittihad’s questions, via video link with the media around the world, coinciding with the La Liga celebrations of the 92nd anniversary of the first match in February 1929, and he said: I used to extend aid to help build the mosque in Seville, but it turned out to be a project. It is huge and very expensive as well, so I was involved in collecting donations and raising awareness about the need for a mosque suitable for the Islamic community in Seville, but they did not finish the project, because it is very expensive, and I always tried to help, but I am not the person responsible for building the mosque, and my goal is only to help.

He said, “I bought a temporary mosque, a prayer hall, to keep it standing for the sake of Muslims praying in it, but it was not large enough, so I agreed to help them spread awareness about the importance of the project to establish a decent and appropriate mosque for prayer.”

On the increase in the number of African players in the Spanish League and Europe in general, and the chances of seeing stars such as Salah and Mahrez in the competition, he said: There were not many Africans playing in Europe before, but their number is increasing, and many of them made a name for themselves, and I still hope for the future. To see more Africans reach the major European leagues, specifically in the “La Liga”, and I think we have come a long way, and as you know, football in the “brown continent” is developing rapidly, with many advanced academies, so the Spanish clubs are interested in including more. Of Africans.

He added: I love Salah, Mahrez and Mani, and I am a great fan of Germany in particular, but I am talking about the young people whom the “Liga” is discovering and trying to include them to reach the big clubs, because when the player plays in the English Premier League, it becomes difficult for Spanish clubs to invest and bring them to the “La Liga” In the case of big names like Salah, Mahrez and Mani, it is not impossible, but it is more difficult, so I hope that La Liga will invest in emerging African talent.

Kanoute believes that Moroccan Youssef Al-Nusiri is a wonderful example of the development of the African player in the “La Liga”, and said: I followed him for a while. I remember when he was playing in Malaga, and I think that he developed in a correct way, and he is still young, and what he presents today is proof that you can graduate in the “La Liga” », All the way to the top, and now most of the big clubs in the world are following him, and what he’s doing is amazing.

Kanoute pointed out that the Spanish League is more “talented” than its English counterpart, and said: In England they have the financial ability to buy the best players in the world, and this is an advantage for them, but in terms of football, I played in the two leagues, and I enjoyed football in the “La Liga”. There is a high level in the Spanish League, the “Premier League” is of course great, but “La Liga” is better.

He concluded his talk about the most beautiful goals during his career with Seville, and said: The goal that I scored against Getafe in the 2007 Copa del Rey final is still in my memory and I love it, and I might say scoring a “hat-trick” against Casillas during the Spanish Super Cup was special, because not every day you win against Real Madrid 5-3 and scoring three goals are special moments for me.