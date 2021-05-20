Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Former Sevilla star Frederic Kanoute, who won the European League Cup twice with the Andalusian team in 2006 and 2007, expressed his optimism about Villarreal’s ability to beat Manchester United in the final of the competition, which is scheduled to take place next Wednesday in the first appearance. For “yellow submarines” in the European final ever.

During Kanoute’s interview at a press conference that he collected with Marcos Siena, who works in Villarreal’s management, the team with which he also starred as a player, the Mali gave important advice to crown the title, which is not to complicate the match but to enjoy it, and said: You will not play a final match in a European championship every day, and certainly in front of A team the size of Manchester United, Villarreal has everything it takes to achieve the championship and must play the final as he did throughout his career in the tournament, by enjoying the match and playing the usual football from him.

And Kanoye expressed his pride in what Seville had done this season, where he competed for a long time in the leading positions, and said: Seville is a team that maintains its levels that are considered constant over the past years, perhaps this season has proven that it is capable of a small batch of competition for the title in the coming times, maybe The balance of points and the performance provided by the team this season will give them the courage they need for the next time.