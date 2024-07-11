Kanojo, Okarishimasualso known as Rent-A-Girlfriend is a fairly popular shojo and comedy anime. Its third season ended in the summer of 2023 and it seems that a fourth installment is already in production.

An unconfirmed leak announced that the fourth season of Kanojo, Okarishimasu is already in production.

The last episode (36) of the third anime season of Kanojo, Okarishimasu: Rent-A-Girlfriend It is title “Ideal girlfriend and fiancée”. In this one we get to see a real date between Kazuya and Chizuru. He tries to cheer her up, but he doesn’t seem to succeed. However, he is now clear about his feelings for her. On the other hand, what she feels for him is much more hazy.

A new season of Kanojo, Okarishimasu: Rent-A-Girlfriend would show us a little more of Chizuru’s feelings, especially since Ruka would start to fight harder for Kazuya.

On July 12th, the seventh anniversary of the publication of Kanojo, Okarishimasu: Rent-A-Girlfriend and in fact, in connection with this, an important announcement was made, Although it was initially thought that it could be something about an event, the manga and ultimately the animation of its series, after the recent leak, it is likely that the production of the fourth season will be confirmed. We will have to wait a bit!

Volume 37 of the manga will be released on July 17, below is the cover illustration of the volume 36 which lets us see Chizuru in gamer mode.

Source: Kodansha

Where can I watch Kanojo, Okarishimasu?

The platform of Crunchyroll has available the chapters of its three seasons that gather 36 episodes. You can check them out here. The anime is produced by TMS Entertainment and a drama adaptation was released in 2022, gathering ten episodes.

Let us remember that the manga is still in publication and currently has 36 volumes published through Kōdansha’s Magazine Pocket publishing label.

