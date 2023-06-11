













Crunchyroll has already confirmed that it will have this sequel in its catalog. You just need to confirm your simulcast or almost simultaneous transmission. It will distribute it in all regions except Asia.

To promote this announcement, the team behind this animated adaptation, TMS Entertainment, shared a new poster. This shows Sumi Sakurasawa, one of the ‘rental girlfriends’ from the anime.

This new installment of Kanojo, Okarishimasu it involves almost the same production team that was involved in the previous two seasons.

Shin’ya Une is the new director in charge and taking over from Kazuomi Koga for this sequel.

Fountain: TMS Entertainment.

In addition to TMS Entertainment, Studio Comet participates. Mitsutaka Hirota is returning to write the scripts, as is Kanna Hirayama to design the characters.

As for the composition of the music, it falls back to HYADAIN. Other returning members include sound director Hajime Takakuwa, as well as art director Minoru Akiba.

So there is only one key change for the third season of the anime of Kanojo, Okarishimasu.

What about the cast of actors and actresses? In that sense, things remain the same, although there is the addition of one more actress. The list known so far for this sequel to Kanojo, Okarishimasu is the next:

– Shun Horie as Kazuya Kinoshita

–Sora Amamiya as Chizuru Mizuhara

– Rie Takahashi as Sumi Sakurasawa

– Aoi Yūki as Mami Nanami

– Nao Tōyama as Ruka Sarashina

– Yū Serizawa as Mini Yaemori

Mini Yaemori is a cosplayer who attends the same university as Kazuya and Chizuru. She adds a new dynamic to the series, although she is not considered to be one of the ‘girlfriends’ of the series.

This anime is known in the West as Rent-A-Girlfriend and it is possible that it will have more seasons. All because the original manga, which comes from the mangaka Reiji Miyajima, still hasn’t finished. History has given a lot of itself.

Apart from Kanojo, Okarishimasu we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.