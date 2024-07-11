In addition to announcing the fourth season of the anime Kanojo, Okarishimasu Another revelation also came, and that is that the series will have its first video game.

The name of this is Rent-A-Girlfriend: The Horizon and the Girl in the Swimsuitand it is a development by the MAGES studio. It will be available on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, and contrary to what one might think, it will not be released next year but in fact in 2024. So it will precede the anime.

The genre to which this video game belongs Kanojo, Okarishimasu It is a visual novel. It is common for romance or romantic comedy anime to have adaptations of this type.

The Shiunji Family Children by Kanojo creator Okarishimasu will have an anime adaptation.

It’s a genre that lends itself very well to telling a story; especially because it offers multiple paths within it, which leads to several endings. In the available trailer you can see the main girls who appear in the series.

Unfortunately, the video of Rent-A-Girlfriend: The Horizon and the Girl in the Swimsuit It doesn’t show any of the gameplay of this title. Kanojo, OkarishimasuBut from what can be seen at the end and its very name it has to do with the beach.

MAGES. announced that more details about the game will be available on August 5, 2024; reservations for both versions will open that same day. Are there any chances of this video game coming to America and Europe?

When we talk about visual novels there is never a complete certainty, since it is a genre that has its greatest strength in Japanese lands. But the popularity of Kanojo, Okarishimasu could help make this new video game available in the West.

It is likely that it will not be this year but until 2025, precisely when the fourth season of the anime will be released. In that sense, the only thing left to do is to be patient.

Apart from Kanojo, Okarishimasu We have more information about video games at TierraGamer.