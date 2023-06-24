













Kanojo, Okarishimasu: When does the third season start? Where can I see it?

Kanojo, Okarishimasu: Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 will premiere on July 7, 2023, and it was confirmed that it will be part of the Crunchyroll catalog in the summer installment.

The streaming platform also has previous installments of Kanojo, Okarishimasu: Rent-a-Girlfriend. Each of them consisted of twelve episodes, so altogether we have 24 episodes available.

The anime adaptation is based on the manga series written and illustrated by Reiji Miyajima. It belongs to the genre of harem and romantic comedy. The first installment was in charge of TMS Entertainment and the second by Studio Comet.

Source: Studio Comet

The curious story tells how Kazuya, the protagonist, rents a girlfriend through an app, but things get complicated when he realizes that the girl is his neighbor.

They slowly start to form a bond, but it all gets complicated when more girls from the app show up and take some interest in Kazuya.

What is the third season of Kanojo, Okarishimasu: Rent-a-Girlfriend, about?

The new season will get much more emotional. It will follow Kazuya and Chizuru in the production of a home movie for the girl’s grandmother.

Young people will work hard together and probably get along and get closer than before. However, there are more people who want Kazuya’s attention, let’s see how the third season ends Kanojo, Okarishimasu: Rent-a-Girlfriend.

The last manga chapter is currently 284.

