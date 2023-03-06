The team responsible for the anime of Kanojo, Okarishimasuknown in our region as Rent-a-Girlfriendshared a new trailer and poster for the anime’s third season, which will return this year.

In addition to the above, he revealed the name of one of the voice actresses who will participate in the new episodes and her character. The artist in question is Yū Serizawa and she is the one who plays Mini Yaemori, who debuts in this series.

Yaemori is a student who attends the same university as Kazuya Kinoshita and Chizuru Mizuhara. She is also one of her neighbors in the same building where they live and she also has other activities.

In addition to being a cosplayer, she is a streamer or content generator, so she adds a different dynamic to the series. She appears next to Mami Nanami in the new illustration that accompanies this note as well as in the published video.

Fountain: TMS Entertainment.

The advance reminds that the third season of the anime of Kanojo, Okarishimasu It is one of the premieres of the summer of this year. At the moment Crunchyroll has not confirmed the broadcast of this new installment of the series.

But after doing the same with the first two seasons with great success, it is something that can be expected. However, being a summer premiere, the company can take extra time to reveal it.

What is the cast of the third season of Kanojo, Okarishimasu?

In addition to Yū Serizawa as Mini Yaemori, the same cast of voice actors and actresses is guaranteed for the third season of Kanojo, Okarishimasu.

This is how Shun Horie is again in charge of the protagonist Kazuya Kinoshita, while Sora Amamiya is responsible for Chizuru Mizuhara.

Regarding Nao Tōyama, he returns to give voice to Ruka Sarashina, and the same can be said of Aoi Yūki in the role of Mami Nanami.

To the aforementioned we must add Rie Takahashi, who returns for the role of Sumi Sakurasawa. There are still some names to be confirmed in terms of the secondary cast, but the main ones are on board.

As for the production team, there are almost no changes except for the director. Kazuomi Koga hands over the direction to Shin’ya Une, so it remains to be seen how this will affect the new episodes of the anime.

In addition to Kanojo, Okarishimasu