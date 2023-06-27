













Kanojo, Okarishimasu: Rent-A-Girlfriend – Season 3 Will Happen, Episode Count Revealed

The Studio Comet anime will premiere on July 7, 2023, with consecutive installments taking place every Friday. Furthermore, it was reported that the season it will be a block delivery, which means that it will not have parts one and two. So it won’t be back for fall 2023.

The third season revealed a trailer that lets us see a bit of the story. Kazuya and Chizuru will be filming a movie for granny, and we’ll see various romantic scenarios that will allow the couple to bond a little more.

Let’s remember that the story written by Reiji Miyajima belongs to the romantic comedy genrefollows the life of a boy who, after being dumped by his girlfriend, uses an application to console himself, which allows him to rent a young woman for a romantic date.

However, life will surprise them when they realize that they are neighbors and everything becomes more chaotic after a misunderstanding, in which they will meet their grandmothers and will be forced to meet certain expectations.

Nevertheless,the anime series is particularly popular because it also has a harem format scenario. Therefore, several girls with different personalities will appear, which will complicate the socialization dynamics.

How many chapters does Kanojo, Okarishimasu: Rent-A-Girlfriend have?

The two seasons of the anime are available on Crunchyroll, both together 24 chapters.

Currently the manga has 284 chapters and is still in publication.

There is still time to refresh the story before the premiere of the new chapters.

