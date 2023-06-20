













She is a student attending the same university as Kazuya Kinoshita and Chizuru Mizuhara. She is someone who is very aware of what is happening on the Internet, and by the way, she is a cosplayer.

In addition to the new illustration of Mini, a new preview of the third season of Kanojo, Okarishimasu.

We recommend: Kanojo, Okarishimasu will premiere on July 7 on TV and streaming services.

This serves to introduce his voice actress, Yui Serizawa, and incidentally to reveal the ending theme or closure of the new episodes.

This has the title ‘End Roll’ and Amber sings it. Although the new preview doesn’t last long, let’s say it allows you to hear some of it, and incidentally appreciate Kazuya’s interaction with the new girl.

Fountain: TMS Entertainment.

Mini Yaemori and the other characters from Kanojo, Okarishimasu They will return to action on July 7, which is when the third season will premiere.

That same day, but a little later, it will be available on Crunchyroll, a video service that handles simulcast or near simulcast.

The dubbing in Latin Spanish, as well as in other languages, will take a little longer. The production team of the anime is the same as that of the past seasons.

TMS Entertainment is once again the studio in charge. Regarding the cast of the third season of Kanojo, OkoroshimasuIn addition to Seizawa, the following actor and actresses participate:

– Shun Horie as Kazuya Kinoshita

–Sora Amamiya as Chizuru Mizuhara

– Rie Takahashi as Sumi Sakurasawa

– Aoi Yūki as Mami Nanami

– Nao Tōyama as Ruka Sarashina

The theme of opening or opening of the anime is ‘Renai mm Film’ and the hawk sings it. It only remains to wait a few days for the return of this popular anime.

