













Kanojo, Okarishimasu prepares its third season with a new image of Mami chan

Nothing else to remember, Mami is one of the girls in the series that serves as a kind of antagonist within Kanojo, Okarishimasu. Not for that reason, he stops having his fans and the audience of this anime knows that and it is good that the production gives this character his place.

On the other hand, Mami Nanami had her love with Kazuya, however, their breakup caused the protagonist to end up dating – somehow – with Chizuru, only we don’t know if the two will end up together.

In the poster of this popular anime we see the girl as if she was not going to kill a fly, you can even say that she looks elegant and does not hurt anyone, but there are those who know what she is capable of.

Summer is not so far away at the time of writing this note and for sure many of the fans will be happy to receive another season of this anime.

Where to see Kanojo, Okarishimasu

As we already told you, Kanojo, Okarishimasu premieres in the summer anime season of 2023, precisely starting in July. We only need to know the exact release date to prepare and schedule.

The question now is that perhaps you are surely not up to date with the series, so if you want to see it, we can recommend that you take a tour of the service crunchyroll where you can find the first two seasons.

And best of all, you can also see it dubbed in Spanish for Latin America.

