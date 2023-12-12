













Reiji Mijayima, creator of Kanojo, Okarishimasu, has just revealed that he has already decided on an ending for his manga. This after sharing with her fans the plans she had in his mind for this story. Although she has not yet announced when he will finish it.

The news was announced through social networks and fans were happy. Apparently many of them are not happy with Kanojo, Okarishimasu it just seems to go in circles. However, it may still be a while before fans find out who Kazuya is staying with.

Reiji Mayima's announcement already has more than 20,000 reactions on Twitter. While most are happy that he has already decided on the ending, there are fans who ask him to please continue with the story. It seems that this romantic comedy has won over millions of fans.

Although the author already knows what ending he will give to Kanojo, Okarishimasu That doesn't mean it's already around the corner. After all, there may still be time for him to start his last arc, which could take weeks or even months. So don't say goodbye yet.

What is Kanojo, Okarishimasu about?

The story of Kanojo, Okarishimasu follows a 20-year-old student named Kinoshita Kazuya. After breaking up with his girlfriend he decides to use a site to 'rent a girlfriend' where he meets Mizuhara Chizuru. What starts as a simple business ends with the possibility of becoming a real relationship.

Source: TMS Entertainment

The popularity of the manga led to it receiving an anime adaptation. It currently has three seasons that you can enjoy through Crunchyroll. The third season has been released for a few months, so you have time to catch up in case a fourth season arrives. Does it catch your attention?

