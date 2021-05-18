On Kanojo, Okarishimasu, we know Kazuya, a teenager who has lost part of his emotions after his break with Mommy Nanami. We see her as someone strong and emotionless who seems to want to make the protagonist’s life unhappy. We see her annoyed if she is with her, but also annoyed when she is with someone else, but why is she like that?

In the anime of Kanojo, Okarishimasu, pLittle do we know about her, about her reasons for breaking up with him and his past. But, a fan made a chapter 0 that tells how was the relationship between Mommy-chan Y Kazuya. In fact, it is thanks to him that we understand her point of view. It even allows us to empathize why he treats the protagonist with such contempt – and you probably would too.

Kanojo Okarishimasu, Chapter 0: Mami-chan’s Past

In this fan-made chapter of Kanojo, Okarishimasu, we see a kiss between Mommy-chan Y Kazuya. These feelings lead to ecstasy the protagonist who fantasizes about making love with her. So, on their next date, he asks her to stay home to ‘celebrate their anniversary’. However, she did not agree to go, but ‘next time’ it could happen.

After this scene of Kanojo, Okarishimasu. Kazuya does not take this very well and begins to cry, trying at all costs to convince Mommy-chan. Hearing all his lamentations, she turns to say to his face ‘Disgusting virgin’. With this closure of Chapter 0, anyone would hate Kazuya, no one should force or beg you to have sex with him. However, this is a fan-made.

Now, 三 倉 ゆ め is who made this doujinshi and the full version It’s in Pixiv Fanbox which works similar to Patreon. If this were canon, it would make all the sense in the world the hatred, jealousy and resentment it has Mommy-chan on Kanojo Okarishimasu. Since, in this case, Kazuya He is the one who would have sought to take advantage and harass her, without her consent.

If you want to know more about anime, video games and more, we recommend reading:



