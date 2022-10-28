The premise of the anime Kanojo, Okarishimasu is that single men go to a rental service for ‘girlfriends’ to spend a pleasant time with them. Well, a Japanese company decided to create a similar offer.

This is called Girls Real Estate, which translated is Girls for Rent or Girls for Rent. The ‘rent’ part is used in an unusual way. What happens is that the women who participate are not girlfriends.

Actually, Girls Real Estate is a rental service of girls who help the client to choose an apartment to rent.

The idea is that the women who participate have the objective of showing the place that will be rented. It’s kind of a mix between a date and a business meeting.

It is designed for those who want the presentation of an apartment to fall on a beautiful girl and help her a little.

Font: Girls Real Estate.

Especially to assess that it is attractive from a woman’s point of view. In the likeness of Kanojo, Okarishimasu in the rent of the girls it is possible to choose the favorite one.

Where it changes is that it is only to see the department in question. One of the advantages of Girls Real Estate is that everything is managed remotely with the exception of the guided tour. This service is available in Tokyo and three other prefectures.

Where can the anime of Kanojo, Okarishimasu be seen?

the anime of Kanojo, Okarishimasuwhich is known as rent-a-girlfriend, is available on Crunchyroll. In the catalog of this video on demand service are the two seasons of this animated adaptation of TMS Entertainment.

Each of them comprises 12 episodes in total; the first had its premiere in July 2020, while the second in July 2022. The anime can be seen in the original language with subtitles.

However, it also has dubbing in other languages, such as Latin Spanish. The third season of the anime is already confirmed but still has no window or release date.

But it is very likely that it will also arrive on Crunchyroll. Regarding the girls rental service that is similar to Kanojo, Okarishimasu at the moment it has five and collaborates with recognized real estate companies.

In addition to Kanojo, Okarishimasu we have more anime information in EarthGamer.