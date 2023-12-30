













But it is better to go into details. For some time now, the manga's author, Reiji Miyajima, has had the habit of drawing Chizuru on top of photos, as if implying that she is real.

So some thought Miyajima was going crazy. Especially when he accompanied his designs with messages on Twitter.

The fact is that at Comiket 103, which takes place on December 30 and 31, a one-shot manga by Kanojo, Okarishimasu.

To promote the stall where they sell it there is an illustration of Chizuru in a sexy pose, and it certainly caught attention. But someone else did it anyway.

That was a young woman very similar to Chizuru Mizuhara in Kanojo, Okarishimasu, who served fans in this position. There was no shortage of people who took a photo of him that ended up going viral.

And this is how speculation began that Reiji Miyajima is dating her, and that in reality when he draws Chizuru he does it about this girl.

Obviously, this has no basis and we think that Miyajima's wife would not be happy if that happened.

This real-life Chizuru is a cosplayer known as @TZK_continued, and has been cosplaying her for some time, as well as other characters from the world of manga and anime.

Reiji Miyajima is one of his followers on social networks and usually makes comments when he recreates this character from Kanojo, Okarishimasu. So it wouldn't be strange if he had invited her to Comiket 103 to promote sales of the manga.

