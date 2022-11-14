With the popularity of anime Kanojo, Okarishimasuknown in our region as rent-a-girlfriend, It is normal that products based on their characters, such as Chizuru Mizuhara, appear frequently.

That is the case of the latter who has a new figure on the way that is a little different from what was seen before her. What happens is that it is not directly based on the manga and anime but it is something original.

It is a HAKOIRI MUSUME figurine that is 1/6 scale and dressed in a bikini as well as a Santa Claus hat. In the same way, it is an article designed to attract attention during the Christmas season.

As for the height, it is 26 cm and it is a good ornament for a fan of the series or a collector of figures. There is a lot of care in the details and it reflects well the appearance of this cute girl.

The price of this figure of Chizuru Mizuhara from Kanojo, Okarishimasu It is 21,780 yen, which is just over $3,045 Mexican pesos. reservations of this will start from November 24 in Japan.

But its release will not be until August 2023. It is necessary to point out that Santa’s hat is removable and that the white sections of the outfit are made of fluffy material. It still has paper and fabric in some sections.

Who is Chizuru Mizuhara in Kanojo, Okarishimasu?

Chizuru Mizuhara is one of the main rental girlfriends in the manga and anime of Kanojo, Okarishimasu. She is the one chosen by Kazuya Kinoshita, the protagonist of the story, to appear to be his girlfriend.

But she is only engaged in such a profession to earn extra income and maintain her career. In addition to being a university student, she is also studying acting and wants to be an actress. Only her fate has not been favorable to her.

The one that appears to be a girlfriend with Kazuya is due to one of the many misunderstandings that exist within the series. Both she and he don’t want to break their respective grandmothers’ hearts.

So now both of them are forced to keep up this charade for as long as it takes. The problem is that there are those who want to see them separated for various reasons. It’s part of what makes the series interesting.

