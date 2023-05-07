













Yes, it’s a lot like what Kazuya Kinoshita did when he hired Chizuru Mizuhara to be his ‘girlfriend’. The thing is, this real life person had no interest in a romantic relationship.

What he really wanted was to play against someone. So he had the idea of ​​going to a rental agency and using one of them to hold a game. But he ended up ‘hooking up’ with the same girl.

That’s why he always asked for the same young lady to be sent to him. Some believe this was to avoid having to explain the rules of the Yu-Gi-Oh! card game to him. The idea was to handle things in the most practical and fluid way possible.

But this story has an unexpected twist, something not even the author of Kanojo, Okarishimasu would have imagined The girl this amateur hired…she brought his own deck!

Yes, apparently she ended up becoming a player of Yu-Gi-Oh! So he decided to try what this game has to offer, and as expected the story ended up going viral. It seems that the original player got a rival that tests his abilities.

“This guy wanted to play Yu-Gi-Oh! so bad, he paid for a rental girl service and asked the girl to play YGO with him and kept requesting the same girl to come every time.

After several times, she showed up with her own self-built deck” LOL WHAT pic.twitter.com/9QnsHEoaVb — Delty (On a Camping Trip Till 2024) (@DeltyThe73rd) May 5, 2023

Comments about it were not long in coming. Especially in the account of @DeltyThe73rd, who was the one who shared this story. A Twitter user, @itstaeminkim, commented that she was ‘material [para] waifu’.

Another of them, @lullabylolita, highlighted ‘that’s so cute man you know that was his favorite customer’. @karrus01, for his part, said ‘she understood the task’. @AmbroseJSerra stated ‘to me, she is Chizuru’an allusion to Kanojo, Okarishimasu.

It is for the same reason that we also made this analogy between the anime mentioned before and Yu-Gi-Oh! It could well be said that this story could be the basis of a Japanese drama or even an animated adaptation.

The fact is that it is something that took place by mere chance and perhaps in a few days more information will appear. Especially if it catches the attention of the Japanese media. For as long as this player and his ‘rental player’ will continue to play.

