The trailer features the girls arguing and allows us to see some new faces. On the other hand, the new visual sets us on a day at the beach and focuses the gazes of the four girls. It seems that summer has just begun and it comes with everything.

Kanojo mo Kanojo premiered in July 2021, its first season was in charge of Tezuka Production, however, the second installment will feature a new production by SynergySP.

the sleeve of Kanojo mo Kanojo It has been published in Weekly Shonen since March 2020. It currently has 15 volumes.

Production of Kanojo mo Kanojo:

Series Composer: Keiichiroi Oochi (Duel Masters, Aikatsu)

Episode Director: Takatoshi Suzuki (A Couple of Cuckoos)

Chief Animation Director, Character Design: Shouko Hagiwara (A Couple of Cuckoos)

Source: Synergy SP

On the other hand, the voice cast includes:

Junya Enoki as Naoya

Ayane Sakura as Saki

Azumi Waki ​​as Nagisa

Ayana Taketatsu as Rika

Rie Takahashi as Shino

Aoi Kōga as Risa

Below is the synopsis of Kanojo mo Kanojo:

“Naoya has just entered into a courtship with the beautiful Saki-chan, and though their intensities often pit them against each other, like ice and fire, they are completely and uncontrollably in love with each other. Naoya promises never to cheat… however, out of the blue he receives another confession! Nagisa is cute, sweet, and she’s made him lunch to start with! He knows he can’t cheat, but he can’t let a girl like this get away… so he does the most logical and responsible(?) thing: he asks Saki’s permission to go out with both of them! The trust! Arrogance! Yes she has guts! No matter the outcome, Naoya’s future will be bright!!”.

Where can I watch Kanojo mo Kanojo?

The first season is available on Crunchyroll, it has twelve episodes. It is likely that the platform will also obtain the distribution license for the new installment, however, there is no news about it yet.

