There was open havoc in the Kannauj district of UP. There was a dispute between the driver and conductor of the roadways over the carrying of luggage. The angry driver called and called 20-25 of his colleagues on the spot. Armed youths beat and beat the conductor in the bus station premises. On intervening, the station master was beaten fiercely. The youth also broke into the office and vandalized. The police, who reached the spot, took into custody the two youths who were assaulted.There was a dispute at the bus stand over loading of luggage between Anil Pal and conductor Brijesh Kumar, the driver of the bus running on the Delhi route of Kannauj bus depot. Seeing the situation worsening, Anil called 20-25 armed men on the spot. The youths who reached the spot beat up the conductor Brijesh Kumar on the premises. This caused a stampede among the passengers present there.

On receiving information about the assault, Saraimira Chowki reached the spot along with the in-charge police force. Police took two youths into custody and took them into custody. During interrogation, the youths have named their names Suraj Singh and Rahul. Station master Jayveer Singh told that he was working in his office. During this time some people started killing the conductor. He also assaulted them for saving Departmental action will be taken against the accused driver.