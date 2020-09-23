Highlights: Lover couple commits suicide by hanging on mango tree outside village

Police have found an empty bottle of sweets and water near the dead body

Kannauj

In the Kannauj district of UP, the couple ended their life by hanging on a mango tree outside the village after the caste became an obstacle in marriage. The villagers who went to the fields in the morning were stunned to see the bodies of both hanging from the tree. As soon as the information was received, the family reached the spot. The police took both the dead bodies and sent them for postmortem. The forensic team collected evidence from the scene. The police is involved in the investigation of the case. Police found an empty bottle of sweets and water in the envelope near the body. Which led to the discovery that both of them had eaten sweets before committing suicide, and then they both hanged on the noose.

According to the information, 21-year-old Abhay Kumar alias Bhura son Surendra, a resident of Balanpur village of Tirwa Kotwali area of ​​Kannauj district, lived in Delhi and worked in a private company. He had a love affair with his 19-year-old Upasana daughter, Vimlesh Pal, who lives in the village. Both wanted to marry each other. On knowing this, Upasana’s father Vimlesh Pal had fixed Upasana’s marriage in Auraiya’s Bela town. The engagement took place on 18 September and was to be married on 25 November.

Lover came from Delhi after listening to the engagement

The villagers were shocked when they saw the bodies of both of them hanging from the trees. On the information of the villagers, Kotwali in-charge Indrapal Saroj reached out with the forensic team and investigated. Police found some sweets and an empty bottle of water in an envelope from the spot. Police have sent the bodies for postmortem. According to the information, after hearing about the girlfriend's engagement being fixed, the lover hurried directly from Delhi to his village Balanpur, where he committed suicide by hanging himself on a tree outside the village at night.