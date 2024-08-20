Kankaanpää terrorism suspicion | The trial of the Kankaanpää far-right terrorism case begins

Kankaanpää’s suspicion of terrorism|The suspected crimes were committed between 2018 and 2023 in Kankaanpää, Satakunta.

The head of the cloth The trial of the far-right terrorism case begins today with a preparatory session at the Satakunta district court. Deputy Crown Prosecutor Jukka Rappe has previously said that the suspected crimes are related to far-right, racist and neo-Nazi ideology.

“There is a lot of evidence and evidence of very advanced radicalization, especially for core personnel. From ecstasy with religious overtones to neo-Nazi, partly mythological ideology, which is accompanied by accelerationist aspirations,” said Rappe to STT in January.

According to the police, the group represents a very extreme accelerationist tendency of the extreme right, where modern society is seen as an enemy and the aim is to speed up its violent collapse with, for example, terrorist attacks.

Six people were charged in the case. One of them is accused of an explosive crime committed with terrorist intent and of training to commit a terrorist crime. Another person is also accused of training to commit a terrorist crime.

According to Rappe, the terrorist crimes from which the charges arose require that there was an intention to commit some kind of terrorist crime. However, he emphasizes that the suspects have not had a concrete plan for any attack.

“No concrete, serious plan has emerged.”

Terrorist crimes in addition, charges have been brought in the case for crimes of violence, firearms and explosives. It is not suspected that they had a terrorist purpose, but according to Rappe, they are also connected to extreme right-wing ideology.

Rappe says that the suspects seem to have had a strong motivation for violent action.

“It has progressed so far that it has been equipped with explosives and firearms and then there are even a few concrete acts of violence, most of which seem to be motivated by this kind of ideology.”

According to the police, the investigations against the suspects began in December 2019. At that time, they were suspected of a serious firearms crime, and a considerable amount of firearms, cartridges and explosives were seized from them during home searches. After that, according to the police, the group was closely monitored.

The police have previously said that the suspects acquired and handled firearms, dynamite and fertilizer containing ammonium nitrate. According to the police, the men learned how to use weapons and explosives by, among other things, making explosives from fertilizer and experimenting with the use of explosives.