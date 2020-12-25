Kanika Kapoor, the first celebrity to beat Corona, has dominated the Internet these days. Not because of Corona, but due to her new album Jugni 2.0, Kanika is in the headlines. This new album by Kanika was released on Zee Music’s YouTube channel, which has seen more than 6 million people so far. Kanika had sung the song ‘Jugni Ji’ earlier, which is popular among the people till date.

Let us tell you that when Corona was started in the country, at the same time there were reports of Kanika getting infected with it. By the time Kanika came to know that she was Corona positive, she had attended one or two other VVIP parties including a wedding function. Due to this, he was considered a super spreader of Corona and there was an atmosphere of anger against him all over the country.

Let us tell you that many famous Bollywood songs have been sung by Kanika, in which she has also received the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer for ‘Baby Doll’ Song. Along with this, Kanika has also sung famous songs like Chittian Kalaiyan, Da Da Dasse which are popular among youth even today.