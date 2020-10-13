JNU alumni union president Kanhaiya Kumar has been entered in Bihar assembly elections. This time, this young and energetic leader is not entered as a candidate but as a star campaigner of the Communist Party of India (CPI). Kanhaiya Kumar is seen returning to his color as soon as he enters Bihar elections. He has started directly targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government and the BJP with the same edge. In view of Kanhaiya’s attitude of seeking votes in favor of his party, political pundits have started applying multiplication. In Bihar’s political debate, there is a discussion whether Kanhaiya is once again on the path to sinking the loot of the Grand Alliance instead of BJP. The scholar who likes the leftist ideology may find this thing exasperating, but there are many grounds for this question arising in the public mind. Let’s try to understand it.Kanhaiya Kumar arrived on Monday to contest the nomination of CPI candidate Suryakant Paswan from Bakhari assembly constituency in Begusarai district and Ram Ratan Singh from Teghda. After the nomination, Kanhaiya Kumar attacked the BJP in a small election meeting and said that EVMs used to be hacked, now the people of BJP are hacking the CM.

Kanhaiya further said that Jyotiraditya Scindia was a very bad man while he was in Congress. He took a dip in the Ganges, ever since he has become a BJP. We had said at one place that the traitor-traitor will speak to us with more BJP … then we will say beware … If you speak more, we will join BJP. Kanhaiya said that immediately after 5 minutes to whom these people abuse, they start calling him warts. Kanhaiya Kumar This video is now viral on social media.

‘Aaya ji Nitishwa?’, Nitish Kumar was going to make history sitting in Maruti 800 amid Lalu’s roar

Kanhaiya made a mistake by giving rise to nationalism?

Nationalism after Ram Mandir is one such issue that BJP has been cashing in on in recent years. Kanhaiya Kumar has started the Bihar assembly election campaign with a word like nationalism. The word nationalism has been pouring votes on BJP ever since PM Modi and Amit Shah are driving the BJP-like train. Since the formation of the government at the Center in 2014, the BJP has been trying in every small to big election that the issue of nationalism should be at the center while the rest of the regional issues remain secondary.

The kind of speeches that the NDA camp led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has given in the three virtual rallies so far this time in Bihar Assembly elections can be gauged that it is a preparation for seeking votes on the issue of development of the alliance. Kanhaiya Kumar has raised the issue of nationalism as soon as he arrives.

Kanhaiya Kumar said – If you speak more traitors, we will also join BJP

BJP is most powerful on the issue of nationalism!

In such a situation, if the BJP catches this issue, then a raft of grand alliance can be done in the entire state. Looking at the recent election results, it cannot be denied that the BJP is the most powerful among all political parties on the issue of nationalism. Of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NDA had put forward the same issue in its account. Earlier in the 2015 assembly elections also, Home Minister Amit Shah tried to turn the Bihar election towards nationalism. Shah had said that firecrackers would burn in Pakistan if they voted for the Lalu Yadav and Nitish pair. At that time the political equations of the state were different, so this bet of Shah could not win the BJP, but this time the situation has changed.

Kanhaiya has also raised the issue of nationalism in a district like Begusarai. A year ago in the same area, Giriraj Singh had ordered Kanhaiya to eat all four. Giriraj is a prominent face of BJP on issues like nationalism. Along with nationalism, BJP has made a cocktail in the last elections by taking all the issues like treason, CAA, NRC, Pakistan. With this cocktail, the entire world has seen the rain of votes on BJP and its allies.

Kanhaiya will air the Tejaswi’s plan?

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has witnessed the issue of issues like nationalism and treason. Perhaps this is why they are trying to connect young voters with themselves by taking up issues like government jobs, poor health system in the assembly elections. But if issues like nationalism, treason, Pakistan waged by Kanhaiya get winded up, then the grand alliance may have to bear the brunt of it. Because this time Kanhaiya Kumar’s party CPI is not alone in the field, but it has emerged as a constituent party of the grand alliance. In Begusarai, Bihar, called Leningrad, the Left parties have become very weak in the last two decades. In such a situation, young leaders like Kanhaiya Kumar have to choose the issues very carefully for strengthening the party and the organization.