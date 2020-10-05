Highlights: CPI-CPM released list of candidates for Bihar elections

Kanhaiya Kumar will not contest assembly elections, name is not in CPI list

CPI announced candidates for 6 seats and CPM in 4 seats

CPI-ML has not yet announced the names of the candidates

Patna

Mahagathbandhan seat sharing has been announced for Bihar Vidhan sabha Chunav 2020. With this, political parties in the coalition are now focusing on the selection of candidates. Meanwhile, the left parties involved in the grand alliance have decided and announced the candidates in the name. CPI Candidates List and CPM Candidates List have announced the names of the candidates, the list of CPI-ML is yet to come. However, Kanhaiya Kumar is not named in this list. In such a situation, questions are arising that will Kanhaiya Kumar, former president of JNU, not contest the assembly elections?

CPI-CPM released the list of candidates

In the seat sharing, Communist Party of India (CPI) has been given 6 seats, Communist Party of India (CPM) 4 seats and Communist Party of India Marxist-Leninist (CPI-ML) has been given 19 seats. Of these, the CPI has announced candidates for all 6 seats, CPM has also released the list of its four candidates. It is believed that soon CPI ML will also announce the name of its candidates.

CPI gave him a ticket

Suryakant Paswan has been given the ticket from the Bakhari assembly seat of Begusarai. Ram Ratan Singh from Teghda of Begusarai, Awadhesh Kumar Rai from Bachwara, Ram Naresh Pandey from Harlakhi Assembly seat of Madhbani, Ramnarayan Yadav from Jhanjharpur seat of Madhubani, Vikas Chandra Mandal from Rupauli seat of Purnia.

CPM Candidates List

Among the four seats where the CPM has announced the candidates’ names … Ajay Kumar will be the candidate from Vibhutipur assembly seat of Samastipur. Satyendra Yadav will be in Manjhi seat of Saran, Rajamangal Prasad from Pipera seat in East Champaran and Rajendra Prasad Singh candidate from Matihani seat in Begusarai.

Kanhaiya Kumar will not contest elections?

CPI declared candidates for all 6 seats, Kanhaiya Kumar is not named in it. In such a situation, those speculations were put to a halt that Kanhaiya Kumar could contest the assembly elections. Kanhaiya Kumar had contested from Begusarai seat on CPI ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, although he had to face defeat. After this there was talk of contesting his assembly elections. But he is not named in the CPI list, it has confirmed that he will not contest the assembly elections.