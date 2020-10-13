Highlights: Kanhaiya Kumar handles front for CPI candidates in Bihar’s election ground

Kanhaiya Kumar has started the election campaign from Begusarai

Kanhaiya Kumar joins nomination of 2 CPI candidates

Kanhaiya Kumar said, if more traitors will speak, then we will also join BJP

Begusarai

Kanhaiya Kumar, the star campaigner of the CPI, which is still running far from Bihar elections, has also come into the fray. Kanhaiya has started an election campaign from his home district Begusarai. During this time Kanhaiya a video is viral on social media. In the viral video, Kanhaiya Kumar is saying that if more traitors speak, then we too will join BJP.

Kanhaiya Kumar arrived on Monday to contest the nomination of CPI candidate Suryakant Paswan from Bakhari assembly constituency in Begusarai district and Ram Ratan Singh from Teghda. After the nomination, Kanhaiya Kumar has strongly attacked the BJP in the election meeting organized. He has said that EVMs used to be hacked earlier, now the people of BJP are hacking the CM.

We will also join BJP

Kanhaiya said that Jyotiraditya Scindia was a very bad man while he was in Congress. He took a dip in the Ganges, ever since he has become a BJP. We had said at one place that the traitor-traitor will speak to us with more BJP … then we will say beware … If you speak more, we will join BJP. Kanhaiya said that immediately after 5 minutes to whom these people abuse, they start calling him warts. Kanhaiya Kumar This video is now viral on social media.

Lok Sabha elections were fought from Begusarai

JNU alumni association president Kanhaiya Kumar is the CPI’s star campaigner in Bihar. Kanhaiya is a resident of Begusarai. He is also a member of the National Working Committee of the CPI. Kanhaiya Kumar also contested from Begusarai Lok Sabha seat. But he lost the election to BJP’s Giriraj Singh. He has decided not to contest the Bihar Assembly elections. He will campaign in Bihar for CPI candidates.

RJD did not support

RJD did not support Kanhaiya Kumar in Bihar during the Lok Sabha elections. In an interview at that time, Tejashwi Yadav said that the CPI is a caste party. At the same time, CPI is included in the grand alliance in the 2020 assembly elections. In such a situation, the question now is whether Tejashwi and Kanhaiya Kumar will be seen on one platform to win the candidates of the Grand Alliance. However, no program has been announced together till now.