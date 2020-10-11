Recently on World Mental Health Day, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan shared a video of her on social media. In this video, Ira told that she has been suffering from depression for more than 4 years. Kangana Ranaut’s reaction has come on this video of Ira. Looking at Kangana’s reaction, it seems that she is blaming Aamir and Reena’s divorce for Ira’s depression.

Ira Khan is telling about his depression in the video and while tweeting it Kangana has written her reaction. Kangana wrote, ‘At the age of 16, I was facing assault, taking care of my sister who was burnt by acid and was also facing the media’s displeasure. There can be many causes of depression but in general it is difficult for children of a scattered family. Traditional family system is very important.

The last line of Kangna’s tweet makes it seem that she is blaming Aamir and Reena’s divorce for Ira’s depression. By the way, let us tell you that Kangana has also targeted Deepika Padukone on the issue of depression earlier. Deepika has openly spoken about her depression on several platforms. Kangana called Deepika a ‘Depression shop keeper’ without naming her. Read here, how Kangana targeted Deepika without being named.