Kangana Ranaut has joined Twitter ever since, along with her thoughts, she keeps sharing her family’s photos very well. Kangana Ranaut, who recently left for the shoot of ‘Thalaivi’, today shared a picture of her mother, in which she is seen making maize roti.

In this picture, Kangana’s mother is seen cooking in absolutely traditional style. The funny thing is that she is making maize rotis sitting on the ground on a wood stove, not on gas.

Kangana shared this, writing, ‘I got this lovely picture of my mother during the shooting of the film Thalaivi. She is making maize maize bread this season. For the Authentic and Smokey test, he has kept a small separate stove and has grown his own house.

Earlier, Kangana shared some pictures of the set of the film ‘Thalaivi’, in which she was director A. L. Dialogue discus was seen with Vijay.