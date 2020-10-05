The Bombay High Court has reserved its verdict in the case of sabotage in the office of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. On Monday, all the parties in the case have submitted written replies on their behalf. Written submissions were filed in the court on behalf of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Kangana Ranaut and Sanjay Raut, after which the court reserved its verdict.

Court raised questions on BMC’s agility

The BMC took action on September 9 in Kangana’s office citing illegal construction. Kangana was given notice a day before and after that in less than 24 hours, the BMC vandalized the act, taking action. When the Bombay High Court sought a response from the BMC in the case, the corporation’s counsel sought more time from the court. On this, the judge reprimanded the BMC and said that although you are very fast, then how did you become so lethargic in this matter?

Court said – can not leave in the rain

In the case of Kangana vs BMC, the court has reprimanded the Municipal Corporation several times. The court has said that many buildings in the city are to be repaired during the rainy season. Even before this, many people have been given notice regarding illegal construction, but in those cases BMC does not look so active. The court had earlier said that it is rainy season, in such a situation that no building can be broken and left.

BMC said – are taking action since 6 September

The court also said that seeing the way the Kangana office has been ransacked, it seems that BMC did not follow the rules. The BMC immediately started a process of sabotage as soon as the notice was issued. In the reply given by the BMC to the judges’ bench, it has been said that since September 6, it has been working to demolish such illegal constructions.

Kangana has asked for compensation of 2 crores

Kangana Ranaut has also demanded a compensation of Rs 2 crore from BMC citing the lawyer in the case. In this case, the matter will also be discussed in the court’s decision.