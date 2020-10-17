new Delhi: Mumbai’s Bandra court has ordered an FIR against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Now the reaction of actress Kangana Ranaut has surfaced on this FIR. Kangana has targeted the Maharashtra government through a tweet. Kangna said that Pappu army in Maharashtra does not see anything other than me. Do not miss me more, I will be there soon.

Kangana wrote in her tweet, “Who is observing the fast of Navratri? Photos clicked in today’s Navratri festival, I am also fasting. Meanwhile, another FIR has been made against me. The Pappu army in Maharashtra does not see anything other than me. Don’t miss me much, I will come there soon. “Let me tell you that Kangana Ranaut is accused of spreading communal hatred, due to which she has asked to register an FIR against him.

Who all are fasting on Navratris? Pictures clicked from todays celebrations as I am also fasting, meanwhile another FIR filed against me, Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don’t miss me so much I will be there soon ❤️#Navratri pic.twitter.com/qRW8HVNf0F – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 17, 2020

These are allegations

A person named Mohammad Sahil Ashraf Ali Sayya had filed a petition against Kangana in Mumbai’s Bandra court, saying that Kangana Ranaut through her tweet tries to create a quarrel in the Hindu-Muslim community in Bollywood. He says that Kangana promotes hatred between the two communities. In such a situation, Kangana is accused of promoting communalism, due to which orders have been lodged in Bandra court to register an FIR against Kangana.

May be arrested

This person also kept a lot of Kangana’s tweets in the court. Like Section 156 (3) of CRPC, an FIR can be lodged against Kangana. Kangna will be questioned after the FIR and if there is strong evidence against Kangana that her arrest can also be done.

Tweet live viral

Please tell that Kangana Ranaut is often in the headlines for her tweet. Kangana is often in controversy due to her tweet. Talking about the work front, Kangana is going to appear in the upcoming film ‘Thalaivi’. This film is Jayalalithaa’s biopic film in which Kangana is going to appear in his character, the first look of the film has been released which was well liked by the audience.