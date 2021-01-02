Last year, there was a lot of conflict between Kangana Ranaut and the Maharashtra government. Kangana and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had a heated debate after making several statements about the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra government. After this, BMC took action and vandalized Kangana’s Bandra Status Office alleging illegal construction. After this sabotage, Kangana had filed a petition in the court and declared it wrong. However, news is now coming that the civil court has rejected Kangana’s plea.

According to media reports, this court’s copy of the judgment made available on Thursday not only rejected Kangana’s plea but also said that Kangana has violated many rules while merging the flats. In his judgment, Judge LS Chavan said that while merging 3 flats on the 5th floor in the 16-floor building, Kangana covered the Sank area, duct area and common passage and incorporated the open space into the living space. . On this basis, the court has admitted that many rules have been violated by Kangana at the time of construction.



However, the court has also said in its judgment that no intervention needs to be done in this case as Kangana Ranaut has already been given 6 weeks to appeal against this decision in the Bombay High Court. . Kangana’s lawyer has appealed to the court to stop BMC from taking action before 6 weeks. Please tell that this decision was given in this case on 17 December 2020, but a copy of the judgment has been made available on 28 December.

